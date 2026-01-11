6.4 quake rocks waters off Davao Occidental; aftershocks expected
MANILA, Philippines — Aftershocks may occur following the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the waters off Davao Occidental on Saturday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
According to Phivolcs, the earthquake hit 314 kilometers southeast of Balut Island, Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday.
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Tectonic quake
State volcanologists identified the quake as tectonic in kind with a 57-kilometer depth of focus.
Phivolcs also reported the following instrumental intensities:
Intensity II
- Malungon, Sarangani
- Kiamba, Sarangani
- Koronodal, South Cotabato
- Tupi, South Cotabato
- Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat
READ: Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off Davao Oriental
Intensity I
- Magsaysay, Davao del Sur
- Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental
- Nabunturan, Davao de Oro
- Maitum, Sarangani
- Malapatan, Sarangani
- Banga, South Cotabato
- Tampakan, South Cotabato
- T’Boli, South Cotabato
- Surallah, South Cotabato
- Santo Niño, South Cotabato
- General Santos City
No damage projected despite aftershocks
Despite the looming aftershocks, Phivolcs said it is not expecting any damage.
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Previously, classes were suspended by several local government units (LGUs) on Wednesday, January 7, following the magnitude 6.4 earthquake off Davao Oriental.
The tremor struck off the coast of Manay town shortly after 11 a.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
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