6.4 quake rocks waters off Davao Occidental; aftershocks expected

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits waters off Davao Occidental. | DOST-Phivolcs photo

MANILA, Philippines — Aftershocks may occur following the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the waters off Davao Occidental on Saturday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

According to Phivolcs, the earthquake hit 314 kilometers southeast of Balut Island, Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse linked to 6.7 quake, Tino’s heavy rains

Tectonic quake

State volcanologists identified the quake as tectonic in kind with a 57-kilometer depth of focus.

Phivolcs also reported the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity II

Malungon, Sarangani

Kiamba, Sarangani

Koronodal, South Cotabato

Tupi, South Cotabato

Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

READ: Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off Davao Oriental

Intensity I

Magsaysay, Davao del Sur

Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental

Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Maitum, Sarangani

Malapatan, Sarangani

Banga, South Cotabato

Tampakan, South Cotabato

T’Boli, South Cotabato

Surallah, South Cotabato

Santo Niño, South Cotabato

General Santos City

No damage projected despite aftershocks

Despite the looming aftershocks, Phivolcs said it is not expecting any damage.

READ: 5.1-magnitude quake struck waters off Davao Occidental

READ: Strong quake hits western Japan, no tsunami warning

Previously, classes were suspended by several local government units (LGUs) on Wednesday, January 7, following the magnitude 6.4 earthquake off Davao Oriental.

The tremor struck off the coast of Manay town shortly after 11 a.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

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