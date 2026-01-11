P20-M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Santander, Cebu

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities seized around P20 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a joint intelligence-driven checkpoint operation in Barangay Poblacion, Santander, in southern Cebu on Saturday, January 10.

They intercepted a Foton Tornado closed van carrying a large shipment of illicit cigarettes around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

During a thorough inspection at the checkpoint, they discovered 200 boxes of ORIS-branded cigarettes inside the vehicle. Each box contained 50 reams.

READ: Authorities seize P36.95M alleged smuggled cigarettes in Pampanga

They verified it with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). The agency then confirmed that ORIS is not listed in their registered tobacco products. Therefore, ORIS is classified as illicit and not authorized for sale.

Saturday’s operation stems from intelligence reports gathered by law enforcement agencies. The reports alleged that smuggled cigarettes are being transported in the area.

READ: BIR-7 destroys over P15M worth of illicit cigarettes

Under arrest for smuggling cigarettes

Police arrested the driver and his helper when they failed to present any documents authorizing the transport or distribution of the tobacco products. Both are residents from Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

They will face charges for violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (Republic Act 10863) and Section 263 of the National Internal Revenue Code, which penalize the unlawful possession, transport, and distribution of untaxed tobacco products.

Santander is a fourth-class municipality located at the southernmost tip of Cebu. / ###

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