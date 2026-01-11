Cebu Marathon 2026: Medal delay a damper for runners

Runners find their way to lines to claim their medals at the end of the full and half marathons. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What was expected to be a chance for the Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC) to deliver a smoother edition of the annual Cebu Marathon instead drew criticism from participants.

Issues surrounded the distribution of finishers’ medals during the race on Sunday, January 11, which drew a total of 11,529 runners from 47 countries.

READ: Archival wants Cebu Marathon officially part of Sinulog

It ended in frustration for many finishers after long queues formed for medal claiming following the 42-kilometer full marathon and the 21K half marathon.

Several runners said they waited for hours after crossing the finish line, with some saying they were informed only later that medals would be available starting at 7 a.m.

Program interruption

Tensions surfaced during the awarding ceremony at the South Road Properties (SRP) venue when a 42K finisher went onstage and took the microphone from one of the hosts to raise concerns about the medal distribution process.

The incident was met with a mix of cheers for him and boos from the crowd directed at the organizers from CERC.

READ: Cebu Marathon 2026 attracts 11,529 runners

Following the onstage outburst, medal distribution reportedly proceeded at a faster pace. Philippine National Police personnel on site helped hand out medals to runners who had been waiting in line.

The awarding program later resumed, bringing to a close this year’s pre-Sinulog footrace. Many Cebuanos traditionally join it as part of their devotion to the Santo Niño.

Medal distribution concerns

Runner Lou Ang shared her experience in a post on the Cebu Marathon Runners Facebook forum. She recounted what she described as a disappointing ordeal after completing the 21K race at around 6 a.m.

Ang said she ended up lining up for a medal at about 8 a.m. instead of being able to rest and head home.

“I would have really wanted to go straight home after the run. Makatagam jud ang CCM (CCM is disapointing). They didn’t even say at the finish line that you have to go to a booth to claim the medal. The runners were asking ‘Where’s the medal?’ No one told us. They just said wait until 7 a.m. Like why 7 a.m.? Ka-way klaro jud (It was totally confusing),” she stated in her post.

Ang also questioned the limited number of booths handling medal distribution. Further, she expressed disappointment that the matter was not immediately addressed during the program.

“They started the program without even addressing the medal fiasco and rightfully so, got booed by the crowd. Imagine running a full or half marathon with thousands of runners from all over the country and the world, and only 2 booths distributing the medals. Giunsa man na paghunahuna? (How did they think this through?) Usually the medals are given right at the finish line and for good reason. The organizers don’t deserve to carry the Cebu Marathon name for their event. They embarrassed Cebu to thousands of runners from all over the world. What a shame. So in the videos, you will see the policemen ended up distributing the medals. Imbes midagan, mara na hinuog nag-rally.”

‘Deficient medical support’

Another runner, Bryan Liwag, said his dissatisfaction stemmed from what he perceived as insufficient medical support along the race route, particularly for runners experiencing cramps.

“Will I run again at Cebu Marathon, NO! We flew from Manila expecting to have a better experience. Grabe naman Cebu Marathon! Wala man lang pang-spray ang mga medics nyo. Ang daming nakacramps nagtatanong kung may spray, ang sagot palagi ay ‘Wala’. Tapos ang ipapahid nila maliit na Katinko roll on. Nagkaroon lang ng katinko spray dun sa uturn sa dulo ng CCLEX (after 35kms tsaka lang kayo may pang-spray),” said Liwag in his post.

(This is outrageous, Cebu Marathon! There was not even spray from your medics. Many suffered cramps who asked about spray and organizers told them ‘no.’ They just used small, roll on Katiknko. A sprayer became avaialble only at the end of the U-turn, after 35 kilometers.)

Liwag added that the situation surrounding the distribution of medals at the finish area compounded his disappointment.

Foreign runner reacts

An Austrian runner, Veton Memeti, also shared his frustration in the comments section of one of CDN Digital’s posts featuring the Cebu Marathon results.

Memeti appeared to be among those who finished their race without immediately receiving a medal.

“I came all the way from Austria to run the Cebu City Marathon. I took three flights just to be here, and now I’m going home without a medal. This really hurts and is extremely disappointing.”

‘Same old issues’

Some runners noted similarities between this year’s incident and last year’s reported issues in medal distribution. Finishers back then also raised concerns about the process at the finish line.

Following that incident, CERC issued a statement and reached out via email to runners who did not receive their medals.

Prior to this year’s event, CERC had said it would address past concerns. These included those related to medal distribution and post-race meals.

Food service

For the 2026 edition, runners were provided with meals. These included fried chicken from a popular fast-food chain. Runners could also choose puso (hanging rice), hard-boiled eggs, and sausages, along with water and hydration drinks.

CERC has since told CDN Digital that it plans to release an official statement regarding what it described as the medal distribution issue during the Cebu Marathon 2026.

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