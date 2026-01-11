Siargao coast: No oil spill from motor tanker that ran aground, Coast Guard says

The motor tanker Cheng Xian Feng 168 ran aground off the coast of Burgos town in Siargao Island on Sunday, January 11. | Municipality of Burgos/FB

BUTUAN CITY – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday said no oil spill was observed off the coast of Burgos town in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, where a Philippine-flagged motor tanker ran aground.

The Burgos local government, through its Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, reported the grounded vessel on Sunday morning, January 11, prompting the Coast Guard personnel to immediately deploy a team to Siargao to assess the situation.

The vessel was identified as MT Cheng Xian Feng 168.

“Technical assessment and verification are ongoing, including the determination of possible hull breach, to ensure marine environmental protection,” PCG spokesperson Capt. Noemie Cayabyab said in a statement on Sunday.

All crew members safe after vessel ran aground off Siargao

Authorities also confirmed all nine Filipino crew members aboard the tanker were safe and unharmed.

Cayabyab said that all crew members were brought ashore for assistance and were found to be in good physical condition.

Initial investigation indicated that the vessel, with 712 gross tonnage, came from Cagayan de Oro City and was on its way to Homonhon, Leyte, when it experienced sudden engine trouble at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 10.

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The captain ordered the vessel to anchor, but strong currents and heavy waves forced the vessel to drift and run aground some 10 meters from some corals.

Checking for damage in Siargao’s protected areas

Officials of the Municipality of Burgos assured that the Protected Area Superintendent has secured the vessel’s crew details and the Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape map to help confirm the extent of damage, if any, within the protected site.

“An underwater assessment will follow to determine the extent of any coral and habitat damage. Results will be presented to the Protected Area Management Board for further action.”

A notice of violation will be issued as part of the process, the municipality said on its Facebook page.

“For clarity, this incident should not be linked to any local folklore involving Cogiton/Bipdok City,” the officials also said. (PNA)

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