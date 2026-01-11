Cebu Marathon: Torregosa hits sub-3 mark, Chepsiror keeps crown

Artjoy Torregosa (left) and Eric Chepsiror | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Artjoy Torregosa and elite Kenyan runner Eric Chepsiror delivered commanding performances in the 42-kilometer races of Cebu Marathon 2026.

Fresh from setting a new personal best at the recent 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, Torregosa added another milestone to her rising career during the event on Sunday, January 11, at the South Road Properties.

READ: Archival wants Cebu Marathon officially part of Sinulog

Torregosa clocked 2:53:17, her first sub-three-hour finish in Cebu. The effort also secured her a third straight title in the women’s 42K race.

“Syempre lipay kaayo ko kay naka sub-three ko for the first time diri sa Cebu. Wala gyud ko nihunong og dagan after sa SEA Games. Bisan wala ko nag-diet pag holidays, consistent gyud akong runs every day,” said Torregosa.

Eyes on Tokyo

The runner credited her post-SEA Games consistency for the breakthrough.

(Of course I am so happy because I finished in under three hours for the first time here in Cebu. I did not stop running after the SEA Games. Even though I did not go on a diet during the holidays, I consistently ran every day.)

READ: Cebu Marathon 2026: Medal delay a damper for runners

The 26-year-old runner is now setting her sights on the Tokyo Marathon later this year as one of her major international campaigns.

Veteran runner Lizane Abella finished second with a time of 3:13:33. April Joy Alampayan placed third in 3:16:06. Kay Razel Cundangan (3:16:37) and April Rose Diaz (3:20:31) completed the top five in the women’s division.

Chepsiror men’s champion again

On the men’s side, Chepsiror marked a strong return. He reclaimed the 42K crown after missing last year’s edition due to a right ankle injury.

Chepsiror crossed the finish line in 2:30:53. He edged out defending champion Florendo Lapiz who settled for second place in 2:32:46.

“It feels very good to be back. I missed last year because of injury and it took me five months to recover. I stayed in Bacolod to heal, and now I’m back feeling better,” said Chepsiror.

Fellow Kenyan Luka Lagat placed third with a time of 2:32:53. Meanwhile, John Leardo Malojo (2:36:58) and Joseph Kigongo of Kenya (2:37:33) rounded out the top five.

Half marathon results

In the 21K race, Kenyan Daniel Boiwo topped the field in 1:09:00, ahead of multi-titled runner Richard Salaño, who finished second in 1:10:09. Rogen Aguirre claimed third in 1:11:04.

Michelle Zamora ruled the women’s 21K in 1:25:47, followed by Jessa Mae Roda (1:27:50) and Switzerland’s Pia Englyst (1:29:51).

5K winners

Other winners included Mark Mahinay (32:32) and Edna Magtubo (38:31) in the 10K races, and Dhem Aj Monton (15:07) and Jasrain Mizzy Noval (19:43) in the 5K category.

All podium finishers, including the top five in each distance, received cash prizes and items in kind from the organizers.

Over 11K runners

A total of 11,529 runners took part in the 18th edition of the Cebu Marathon, drawing participants from across the country and overseas.

READ: Cebu Marathon 2026 attracts 11,529 runners

READ: SEA Games 2025: PH wins two silvers, bronze in marathon

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