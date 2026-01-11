Cebu City basketball scene: Kryocrete secures second win as AEBC Buildrite Cup resumes

Angelo Tanduyan of Kryocrete led the squad with 18 points on Saturday, January 10. | Architects and Engineers Basketball Club Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kryocrete picked up its second victory in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2025 with a 75–68 win over Makaw, as the tournament resumed after the holiday break on Saturday, January 10, in the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus gymnasium.

The win lifted Kryocrete to a 2–1 record in Bracket A, moving them up to second place and pushing Makaw down to third despite sharing the same win-loss slate.

Angelo Tanduyan led Kryocrete with 18 points, along with three rebounds and an assist.

Karlo Taboada added 14 points, two assists, and two steals, while Aquim Bordomeo chipped in 12 markers.

Ballers among Cebu’s civil engineers, industrial engineers

Kryocrete is composed of licensed civil engineers of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE), while Makaw comprises licensed industrial engineers of the Philippine Institute of Industrial Engineers (PIIE).

Makaw was paced by Levi Sinson, who poured in a game-high 26 points to go with three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Read more Sports stories: Cebu Marathon 2026: Medal delay a damper for runners

Jeanne Paolo Perez finished with 20 points, six rebounds, a steal, a block, and an assist, while Ron Jeyc Fuentes contributed 12 points.

Kryocrete set the tone early, racing to a 19-point lead, 34–15, and kept a comfortable cushion throughout the first half.

Team Blockout keeps top spot in Bracket A

Makaw mounted a strong comeback after the break, trimming the deficit to just two, 48–46, entering the final quarter.

Despite Makaw’s surge, Kryocrete held its ground down the stretch, leaning on its defense and deeper rotation to close out the win. Kryocrete fielded 11 players against an undermanned Makaw side where only eight suited up.

In the other game, Blockout claimed a win by forfeiture over Handy Grip. The result solidified Blockout’s hold on the top spot in Bracket A with an unblemished 3–0 record, while Handy Grip dropped to 0–3 at fifth place.

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