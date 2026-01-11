Mayon Volcano showing increased seismic energy release — Phivolcs

Mayon Volcano is seen from Daraga town in Albay at around 7 a.m on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. — PHOTO BY ED LUSTAN

MANILA, Philippines — The Mayon Volcano, which is still placed under Alert Level 3, has shown an increase in seismic energy release, according to the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) Sunday advisory.

Phivolcs reported that an “pronounced increase in real-time seismic energy release (RSAM)” was recorded by six of 16 stations of the Mayon Volcano Network.

READ: Mayon dome collapse releases lava, says Phivolcs

“This increase was induced by background tremor while no other volcanic earthquakes have been detected, which may be due to prevailing fully open vent conditions as the volcano effusively erupts,” Phivolcs said.

However, Phivolcs said no increases in swelling or ground deformation were observed despite the energy release increase.

Furthermore, sulfur dioxide emissions have also remained “near background levels,” still averaging 777 tonnes per day as of Saturday, Jan. 10.

“As of advisory time, RSAM has begun decreasing, but this episode could forewarn of new intrusions into the Mayon edifice that could lead to further eruptive activity,” Phivolcs noted.

The agency then reminded the public that the volcano is still under Alert Level 3, which means the public is prohibited from entering Mayon’s 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone due to volcanic hazards.

Meanwhile, residents within the 8-kilometer radius must also be prepared for evacuation in case monitoring parameters suddenly escalate and the volcano status is stepped up to Alert Level 4.

“Increased vigilance against lahars and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the edifice is also advised in the event that intense rains occur over the summit area,” said Phivolcs, adding that civil aviation authorities should also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit. /cb

READ: Mayon alert level 3: 150 rockfalls, 90 pyroclastic currents in 24 hours

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