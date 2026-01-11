Taduran grinds in US camp for possible unification bout

Pedro Taduran (left) and Josaphat Navarro during their sparring session | Photo from Jhack Tepora’s FB page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran wasted no time getting to work after arriving in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this month.

Viva Promotions shared clips of Taduran jogging along the streets of Las Vegas as part of his conditioning, while his US-based training was handled by fellow Cebuano and former WBA interim featherweight champion Jhack Tepora.

READ: Jerusalem focused, ready for shot at unified title in 2026

Tepora who is now a boxing trainer was seen putting Taduran through mitt work at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym, a facility under MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons.

Bigger sparring partner

To further sharpen his preparation, Taduran also sparred with a naturally bigger opponent in Josaphat Navarro, a US-based featherweight prospect.

Viva Promotions has hinted that Taduran could be the lone legitimate challenger lined up to face reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo in a potential unification bout in the United States later this year.

READ: Taduran wins rematch vs. Shigeoka, keeps IBF world title in Japan

No official order has been issued yet by either the IBF or WBO. But the path appears to be pointing toward a collision between the two champions.

Collazo’s profile

Should the bout materialize, Taduran would get the chance to unify the IBF and WBO belts. He would also hand Collazo his first professional defeat.

The challenge, however, will be steep. Collazo is unbeaten in 13 fights with 10 knockouts and has earned a reputation as a Filipino slayer.

Since capturing the WBO crown in 2023, he has beaten Melvin Jerusalem, Jayson Vayson, and Garen Diagan.

He also stopped former world champion Vic Saludar in 2022. Still, experience may tilt the scale toward Taduran.

The 29-year-old Libon, Albay native owns a 19-4-1 record with 13 knockouts. He is riding a five-fight winning streak since 2022. He bounced back strongly after his IBF title loss to fellow Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto.

That said, reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem remains another possible option. He could be Taduran’s opponent should Collazo take a different route.

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