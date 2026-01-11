6 rescued in Leyte after being trapped under bridges

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TACLOBAN CITY, LEYTE, Philippines — Emergency responders rescued a family of four and two other individuals in separate incidents in Tunga, Leyte, on Saturday afternoon, January 10, after continuous rains brought by the easterlies caused sudden rises in water levels and localized flooding.

In one incident, a couple and their two children, ages six and eight, were trapped under the Naliwatan Bridge in Barangay Vicente of said town while doing laundry when water levels abruptly rose at 1:43 p.m., according to the local fire station.

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A witness who saw the family stranded under the bridge, already swollen with rainwater, immediately alerted authorities.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection responded swiftly, with assistance from the local police and the municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), and successfully rescued the family.

In the same town, two adult men were also saved from possible drowning. Floodwaters had overflowed another bridge in Barangay Astorga. The two were reportedly under the bridge when the water suddenly surged due to the persistent rains.

Meanwhile, in the nearby town of Barugo, floodwaters inundated the newly inaugurated Can-isak Bridge just hours after its opening. The brige connects the villages of Can-isak and Amahit.

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Several items used during the inauguration program, including chairs and tables, were washed away by the flood, police said. No injuries were reported in the 2 p.m. incident.

The Leyte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has urged local government units and residents to remain on alert for possible flooding and flash floods. Moderate to heavy rains continue to affect the province due to the prevailing easterlies.

READ: Palace expects more jailed in flood control mess by 2026

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