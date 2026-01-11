House progress report: Crisis assistance among 12 priority bills passed

House of Representatives Majority Leader Sandro Marcos said on Sunday, January 11, that the Lower House’s numbers reflect “a House that is trying to match the pace of the challenges facing the country.” | Sandro Marcos/FB

MANILA – A total of 7,030 bills and 645 resolutions were filed at the House of Representatives in 22 session days of the first regular session of the 20th Congress, Majority Leader Sandro Marcos reported on Sunday, January 11.

In a news release, Marcos said that 86 of the measures, including 12 endorsed by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), have been approved.

A total of 584 other measures remain pending in different committees and in the plenary. The session opened on July 28, 2025.

“Under the leadership of Speaker Bojie Dy, we wanted the first months of the 20th Congress to send a clear signal that the House is serious about delivering on the LEDAC. This signifies the hard work and unity of House members in passing these vital pieces of legislation,” the Ilocos Norte lawmaker said.

Approved: ₱6.793-trillion 2026 national budget

The LEDAC has identified 48 priority bills that focus on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s agenda.

Majority Leader Marcos, the president’s son, said these numbers reflect “a House that is trying to match the pace of the challenges facing the country.”

He pointed out that the House has already produced one national law transmitted to the President, the ₱6.793-trillion 2026 General Appropriations Act, and has generated 52 adopted resolutions.

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At least 32 House-approved bills await Senate action.

“Of the 48-item LEDAC, 12 bills were already approved on third reading, five measures approved by the committee and awaiting comments from the Appropriations and Ways and Means panels, 15 measures under technical working group or committee deliberation, and 17 measures that are queued for full committee hearings,” he said.

Power industry reform, waste-to-energy bill

The 12 LEDAC measures that have already passed final reading are:

Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations Act;

Electric Power Industry Reform Act amendments to strengthen the Energy Regulatory Commission’s oversight and consumer protection powers;

Waste-to-energy bill on waste treatment technology;

National Center for Geriatric Health;

Amendments to the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act;

Amendments to the National Building Code;

Blue Economy Act;

National Reintegration Bill;

Amendments to the Teachers Professionalization Act;

Extension of the Estate Tax Amnesty Period;

Department of Water Resources bill; and

Amendments to the Bank Deposits Secrecy Law.

Five other LEDAC measures have already cleared their main committees and now await the input of the Appropriations and Ways and Means panels. These are the:

Bill modernizing the Bureau of Immigration;

National Land Use Act;

Creating the Independent People’s Commission;

Presidential Merit Scholarship Program; and

amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Pending: excise tax on single-use plastics

“These are big structural reforms, from land use to immigration to scholarships, and we want to make sure that when they reach the plenary, their funding and fiscal implications are fully worked out,” Marcos said.

At least 15 other LEDAC items are in the technical working group and committee deliberations. These are:

the second waste-to-energy bill on the broader regulatory framework;

a proposed excise tax on single-use plastics;

amendments to the Universal Health Care Act, Rice Tariffication Law, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Magna Carta for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Fisheries Code, Local Government Code on the special education fund, and Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act;

the classroom-Building Acceleration Program;

the Philippine Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Act;

a measure strengthening the Bases Conversion and Development Authority;

disaster risk financing insurance;

Right to Information bill; and

reprogramming of the Seal of Good Local Governance.

For deliberation: digital payments, anti-dynasty bill

The remaining 17 LEDAC measures, Marcos said, are already docketed for committee deliberation. These are:

amendments to the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act;

general tax amnesty bill;

proposed law on online gambling;

masterplan for infrastructure and national development;

Progressive Budgeting for Better and Modernized Governance Act;

measure disqualifying relatives of officials up to the fourth degree from certain government contracts;

Cybersecurity Act;

Digital Payments Act;

bill on fair use of social media, artificial intelligence and internet technology in elections;

Magna Carta for Barangays;

amendments to the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Law;

amendments to the Biofuels Act;

a proposal requiring civil servants to waive bank secrecy;

amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act;

Citizen Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability Act;

Anti-Political Dynasty bill; and

Party-list System Reform Act.

Marcos said the House’s focus will be to move social protection, health, education, and good governance measures up the pipeline, from technical working group briefings to committee reports, then to the floor when it resumes session Jan. 26.

“LEDAC is not a separate track from the people’s priorities. These are the same bills that touch classrooms, hospitals, barangay halls, rice prices and jobs,” he said. (PNA)

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