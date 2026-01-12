HRRAC warns public vs online booking scams amid Sinulog rush

The Sinulog crowd along Osmeña Boulevard. | CDN Digital photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — With hotel bookings surging for the Sinulog season, the hotel industry has warned the public against persistent online scams that target both locals and visiting tourists.

Mia Singson-Leon, president of the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC), said scammers continue to create fake social media pages that closely resemble official hotel and resort accounts.

How to avoid scams

To avoid being scammed, she reminded that legitimate hotels do not accept payments through social media messaging platforms or personal e-wallet accounts.

READ: 80-100% occupancy in Cebu hotels expected in January — DOT-7

“I urge everyone to verify your bookings. Hotels will never ask you to pay through Facebook or GCash. Always make sure you are talking to a verified account,” Singson-Leon told reporters.

She advised guests to transact only through official hotel websites, verified social media pages, or confirmed contact numbers published by the establishments.

READ: Cebu still among top Holiday destinations for local tourists – DOT

Singson-Leon added that visiting the hotel personally to inquire about room availability and promotions remains one of the safest ways to avoid falling victim to scams.

“The hotel industry is really targeted by scammers. Since there are a lot of transactions going on, it’s really best to make sure to verify them,” she said.

READ: Where to go when you’re in Cebu City

The hotel exec also warned against promotions that seemed “too good to be true,” including those advertised at extremely low prices or with urgent payment demands.

Although no exact figures were reported, she noted that losses from online scams have reached millions of pesos.

READ: COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

Cebu City hotels near full capacity

As of early January, hotel occupancy in Cebu City has reached up to 90 percent, with some already at full capacity, Singson-Leon shared.

She said hotels near the Cebu Business Park and in the downtown area, especially those located along the Sinulog and procession routes, began accepting reservations last year.

The Department of Tourism in Central Visayas earlier projected that the hotel occupancy across Cebu could range from 80 to 100 percent this January due to a sharp rise in visitor arrivals.

Tourism officials expect around 300,000 visitors this month alone, driven not only by Sinulog festivities but also by balikbayans and holiday travelers who arrived for the Christmas season.

Local authorities estimate that four to five million people will visit Cebu City for this year’s celebration, with crowds expected to peak during the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 18.

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