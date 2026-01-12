Gov’t urged to probe Binaliw landfill collapse

Aerial shot of the Binaliw landfill landslide. | BFP-7 FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — At least two groups have urged the government to conduct a swift and impartial investigation into the Binaliw landfill collapse that killed at least eight individuals and injured several others.

In a statement, the Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development (IOHSAD) condemned the landfill operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc. (PWS), for the “unsafe working conditions” that contributed to the incident.

The group cited violations of Republic Act 11058 or the Occupational Safety and Health Law, particularly with the company’s “repeated failure to address reported hazards.”

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

“The environmental harm associated with the landfill further reflects a pattern of neglect, where safety was not prioritized for either workers or surrounding communities,” read part of the statement.

The IOHSAD urged national and local agencies, including the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to probe into the tragedy, especially the company involved.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: How the disaster unfolded

“Accountability must be established, and those responsible must be held to account, especially in light of the numerous safety and environmental concerns raised over the years,” the group said.

“The company must provide fair and adequate compensation to all those affected—not only for lives lost and injuries sustained, but also in recognition of repeated violations and negligence,” it added.

READ: Archival: DENR must answer for lapses in Binaliw landfill case

History of concerns

In a separate statement, labor group AMA Sugbo–KMU shared how the landfill has been linked to environmental and safety concerns in the past.

They cited the petition filed by 156 residents from Barangay Binaliw over the foul odors, untreated wastewater, and possible water contamination caused by the dumpsite, which also affected the nearby Panoypoy village in Consolacion town.

READ: Binaliw residents petition for action on landfill stench

In June 2025, then Cebu City mayor-elect Nestor Archival warned PWS about environmental damage and odor issues, and in July 2025, a city inspection found that the company had occupied additional land without a permit to expand the landfill.

Despite this, the landfill continued to operate until its eventual collapse.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: 6 dead, 30 missing as search, rescue ops continue

Call for accountability

Meanwhile, the Center for Trade Union and Human Rights Philippines took to social media to call attention to the circumstances surrounding the landfill collapse.

AMA Sugbo–KMU, for its part, said that PWS should have used its resources to address concerns raised on the landfill’s operations.

READ: Binaliw landslide aftermath: Where does the trash go now?

“This is especially troubling given the company’s substantial resources, which could have been used to prevent such a devastating incident,” it added.

Casualties rise

As of Sunday morning, January 11, the Cebu City Management of the Dead and Missing (MDM) recorded a total of 48 victims.

Eight deaths have been confirmed as of Monday morning, while 28 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue at the landfill site.

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