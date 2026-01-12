Cebu Landmasters Inc. opens renewed Patria de Cebu

The historic heart of downtown Cebu gained a vibrant new landmark on January 8, 2026 as Patria de Cebu developed by Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI), officially opened its doors with a blessing and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Patria de Cebu has returned at the perfect moment, offering a renewed space for the community to gather just as the spirit of Sinulog 2026 begins to sweep through the city.

In partnership with the Archdiocese of Cebu, the project transformed a long-standing property into a lively center for shopping, dining, and community gathering. This revitalized space stands directly across from the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, blending modern amenities with the deep cultural roots of the city’s oldest district.

A dream realized through faith

The journey to the opening began in 2018 when the Church invited CLI to restore the property. Jose Franco Soberano, CLI’s Chief Operating Officer, remembered that while the original building had seen better days and was in need of major restoration, the potential was clear. Despite the challenges of building during a pandemic, the vision remained firm.

“The dream was that this can become a magnet—a starting point for people to see our beautiful sights and get close to their faith,” he said during the ceremony. “It was a big undertaking, but it was always blessed.”

Reviving the downtown experience

The new Patria de Cebu is designed to be more than just a building; it is a catalyst for bringing people back to the city center. By keeping the classic look of the original architecture, the developers ensured the site maintained its special character.

CLI Chairman Jose Soberano III believes this balance of old and new is essential for the area’s future. “I truly believe this will be the key to reviving downtown,” he noted. He explained that with the addition of modern comforts and an upcoming international hotel, the area has become much more attractive to visitors. “When tourists stay here, they are just steps away from museums, historic homes, and our famous churches.”

A master-planned space for the community

The expansive 21,000 square meter facility offers practical solutions to long-standing downtown issues. It features two levels of underground parking with over 200 spaces—the largest in the area—and a 1,000-square-meter ballroom that will soon host city meetings and celebrations.

Mayor Nestor Archival praised the project as a win for the whole community, noting how the city worked with the developers to improve the surrounding neighborhood. “This is where the government and private companies came together to make things happen.”

A symbol of hope and future growth

In a moving address, Archbishop Emeritus José Palma described the project as “hope resurrected,” comparing the building’s rebirth to the strength of the Cebuano people. The partnership ensures that the project serves a higher purpose, as the proceeds from the development will go back to supporting the missions of the Church.

“We have a reason to believe tomorrow will be better than today,” the Archbishop said. “It is because of people who invest their time and resources because they believe in the goodness of the Cebu community.”

A blessed new chapter begins

While the ceremony celebrated a major milestone with the opening of the main plaza and retail spaces, the full vision of Patria de Cebu was set to continue unfolding throughout the year. The facility was scheduled to reach full completion by late 2026, which would see the debut of the 1,000-square-meter ballroom and the highly anticipated Accor. Mercure Cebu Downtown hotel. These final additions were designed to solidify the development as a world-class destination for events and international tourism.

Even as it grows, the development is already a vibrant hub of activity. Visitors can now explore a diverse mix of tenants, from the anchor Metro Supermarket and religious supplies at St. Maximilian to wellness brands like TUF and The Beauty Studio. The culinary landscape is equally rich, featuring local favorites such as Bo’s Coffee, Goldilocks, Orange Brutus, Ribshack, FoodCon, Pan de Manila, Leylam, and the iconic CNT Lechon. The momentum will continue in the coming months with the arrival of Island Souvenirs, A Little Tea, Flora & Fauna, D&G Dental, Chikaan, Barrio Chino, and Aurra Catering and Events.

As the first visitors began exploring the new courtyard, the timing of the revival felt symbolic. Patria de Cebu has returned at the perfect moment—offering a renewed space for the community to gather just as the spirit of Sinulog 2026 begins to sweep through the city.