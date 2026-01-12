Cebu group calls for probe, waste diversion after Binaliw trash slide

An aerial shot of the area in the Binaliw landfill that collapsed on Thursday, January 8, 2026. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY — A non-profit group based here is urging authorities to immediately conduct an independent investigation into the recent trash slide at the Binaliw landfill, while pushing for short- and long-term reforms in waste management that include community participation, waste diversion, and accountability among government agencies.

The Movement for a Livable Cebu (MLC) described the tragedy at the Binaliw garbage facility as the result of long-standing failures in how Cebu City handles solid waste.

In statement issued on January 11, MLC executive director Joel Lee called for decisive action to prevent similar disasters and protect communities affected by pollution and contamination.

READ: Gov’t urged to probe Binaliw landfill collapse

“What we are now witnessing at the Binaliw garbage dumpsite is a tragedy of our common making. We express our deepest condolences for the families that lost loved ones due to this tragedy,” Lee wrote.

MLC proposed three key lines of action following the incident: an immediate, transparent probe into the causes of the trash slide; a short-term crisis management plan focused on diverting waste away from dumpsites; and long-term reforms that require publicly audited and community-driven solid waste management plans.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse possibly linked to 6.7 quake, Tino’s heavy rains

Binaliw concerns

According to MLC, Cebu City alone spends at least P50 million monthly to transport and dispose of garbage at the Binaliw dumpsite, which receives about 600 tons of mixed waste daily from various sources.

Residents of Barangay Binaliw, the group said, have long complained about foul odors, flies, untreated wastewater leachate, and contamination of deep-well water linked to the dumpsite’s operations.

READ: Archival: DENR must answer for lapses in Binaliw landfill case

The group also raised concerns about where Cebu City’s garbage will be taken following reports that the Binaliw dumpsite is now considered “non-operational,” and which communities may next bear the environmental and health impacts of waste disposal.

Proposals

In turn, MLC called for a “transparent, independent investigation” to determine responsibility for the landslide and ensure accountability.

It questioned how authorities allowed what it described as “high-risk, incorrect practices” to continue at the Binaliw landfill, which has been receiving mixed garbage since it opened in 2019.

In the short term, MLC recommended the creation of a crisis management plan aimed at waste diversion, co-developed with waste picker cooperatives and barangay leaders.

The group stressed that communities should not be treated as passive recipients of policy but as partners in designing and implementing solutions.

For the long-term run, MLC urged a mandatory, publicly audited review of all local government unit (LGU) 10-year solid waste management plans.

Community participation should be a key metric in approving and funding these plans, noting that many LGU plans remain “blueprints without action” decades after the passage of Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, they said.

Co-makers

MLC emphasized that waste management failures are not solely the responsibility of government, pointing out that citizens are “co-makers” of the garbage that led to the tragedy.

It called on households to strictly segregate waste, starting with separating biodegradable (malata) from non-biodegradable (dili-malata) materials.

The group also reminded residents that biodegradable waste should not be placed in plastic bags, as this hampers proper segregation and composting.

Furthermore, it encouraged the use of probiotic sprays to hasten decomposition and minimize odors.

MLC noted that Cebu City will begin enforcing a “no segregation, no collection” policy starting February 1, 2026, urging residents to comply ahead of its implementation.

While acknowledging the emotional toll of the tragedy, the group said the incident should serve as a wake-up call for systemic change.

“Respect for nature is a prime imperative,” Lee said, adding that innovation in technology, community-based models, and economic incentives must become central to waste management efforts, supported by a government that listens and collaborates rather than dictates.

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