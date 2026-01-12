DOLE-7 director files Ombudsman complaint vs legal officer, prosecutor

Lawyer Roy Buenafe, DOLE-7 regional director | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The regional director of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas against a legal officer of the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) and an associate city prosecutor in Lapu-Lapu City.

The complaint includes grave misconduct, gross negligence, gross ignorance of the law, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, violation of Republic Act No. 10173, violation of Republic Act No. 3019, and violation of Republic Act No. 6713.

The complaint stemmed after Lawyer Roy Buenafe’s daughter, Ma. Emilia Teofista Buenafe, was involved in a vehicular accident in Lapu-Lapu City on February 7, 2025.

Buenafe’s daughter was held liable in the accident, based on the affidavit of Sherwin Tampus, the traffic enforcer of CTMS. A complaint of reckless imprudence resulting in property damage was then filed by Emie Vidal Matuog, the complainant, against the other party involved in the vehicular accident.

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Unlawful notarization

In his affidavit, the DOLE-7 director argued that Lawyer Hans Daniel Sinugbuhan, the legal officer of CTMS, had enticed Tampus to execute an affidavit and notarize it. Buenafe said that such an unlawful notarial act of Sinugbuhan caused unwarranted benefits to Matuog; hence, it should be considered as a corrupt practice punishable under the law.

“The holding of office of a notary public in one of the local government unit’s properties constitutes blatant disregard for the norms of personal conduct that public officials and employees must observe as part of the standards in the discharge and execution of official duties, one of which is to uphold public interest over and above personal interest,” Buenafe said in his affidavit.

These acts, according to Buenafe, constitute grave misconduct, gross negligence, and violation of R.A. No. 3019 and R.A. No. 6713.

Complaint against prosecutor

Buenafe also filed a separate complaint against Lapu-Lapu City Associate City Prosecutor Lawyer Irish Claire Cantillas-Salva before the Ombudsman for grave misconduct, gross ignorance of the law, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and violation of R.A. No. 10173.

Buenafe’s complaint against Salva stemmed after the prosecutor dismissed the criminal complaint for violation of R.A. 10173, or the Data Privacy Act, filed by his daughter against Matuog on April 16, 2025.

Buenafe claimed that the photo of his daughter’s driver’s license, attached to the reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property complaint, was illegally obtained by Matuog.

He said that Matuog took a photo of the driver’s license of his daughter using her mobile phone without consent while they were being investigated by the traffic investigator.

Buenafe’s daughter filed a motion for reconsideration on May 28, 2025, but was eventually denied by Salva on June 16, 2025.

In her resolution, Salva said that the driver’s license photo was “necessary for the establishment of a legal claim.”

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