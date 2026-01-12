Customs seized over P114-M worth of illegal drugs at NAIA

Illegal drugs, declared as malachite stones, were seized by the Bureau of Customs at NAIA on Jan. 8, 2026. The illegal drugs are worth an estimated value of PHP114,566,400. (BI photo)

MANILA — Illegal drugs worth an estimated PHP 114,566,400 were seized last week by the Bureau of Customs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The shipment originating from Congo was intercepted during X-ray inspection after exhibiting suspicious images on Jan. 8. They were declared as malachite stones but turned out to be illegal drugs.

Uncovered were four boxes containing suspected illegal drugs weighing 4,320 grams, 3,622 grams, 4,599 grams, and 4,307 grams, with a total weight of 16,848 grams.

READ: P13M shabu seized, 6 nabbed in Cebu, Bohol drug busts

The seized items and involved individuals were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The incident is a violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended, and Republic Act No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“This is not just about enforcement. It is about protecting our communities. The Bureau will remain relentless in screening, inspecting, and stopping illegal drugs at our borders,” Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said. (PNA)

READ: P25.3-B illegal drugs, P4.8-B smuggled goods seized in 2025 – PNP

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP