Refined, Reimagined, Reopened: Amarca Beauty Café – Cebu branch makes Luxe comeback

A new era unfolds at Cebu’s one-stop beauty-and-brews destination, Amarca Beauty Café, with the reopening of its refurbished Cebu Branch—formerly known as Kendee Café and Aesthetics—located on the ground floor of the ASTRIP Building along V. Rama, Cebu City.

Throughout January, guests can enjoy a Buy One, Take One treat on Amarca’s iconic matcha-infused drinks, while those seeking deeper relaxation can avail of the ₱888 Japanese Head Spa, offered in limited slots with a ₱500 downpayment and available until January 18, 2026.

The branch now embodies the comfortable luxury that defines the Amarca brand, while remaining a cozy enclave where guests can relax and enjoy its wide selection of beverages, most notably its acclaimed lineup of authentic, Japan-sourced matcha drinks.

“This is more than just a launch, this is the beginning of a space where beauty, wellness, and self-care come together in a refreshing and meaningful way,” cites Amarca Beauty Cafe – Cebu Branch Franchisee Kim Honoridez.

Adding to this milestone is the official trademark registration of Amarca Beauty Café, proudly under the family-run Cabanlit Group Corporation.

Aesthetic care, elevated

The newly redesigned interiors, dressed in rose gold tones, evoke a sense of relaxed elegance—polished yet welcoming, modern yet warm. The space is thoughtfully designed for both wellness and pleasure, whether guests are easing into a treatment or taking a quiet break from the city with a chilled, carefully crafted coffee or frappe in hand.

While the ambiance has been elevated, Amarca’s commitment to quality care remains unchanged. Its beauty services continue to be handled by trained professionals, offering treatments such as the Japanese Head Spa, premium facials, whitening and slimming services, and laser hair removal, among others.

Elevation is reflected not only in the café’s interiors but also in its expanded offerings, with the introduction of the Cinderella and Snow White drip treatments. Designed to support skin clarity, enhance complexion, and promote a more sculpted silhouette, these treatments offer a fairytale-inspired glow worthy of a modern-day princess.

Sinulog-ready and limited-time promos

Timed perfectly with the vibrant Sinulog festivities, Amarca Beauty Café introduces a lineup of limited-time offers designed to make self-care even more indulgent.

Throughout January, guests can enjoy a Buy One, Take One treat on Amarca’s iconic matcha-infused drinks, while those seeking deeper relaxation can avail of the ₱888 Japanese Head Spa, offered in limited slots with a ₱500 downpayment and available until January 18, 2026.

Adding to the festive energy, Amarca will also set up a Sinulog pop-up stall in front of the ASTRIP Building, serving refreshing cold beverages for festival crowds.

Whether you’re stopping by for a post-celebration refresh, a quick matcha fix, or a complete beauty reset, Amarca’s revitalized Cebu branch offers a stylish and comfortable space to recharge.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page of the Amarca Beauty Café – Cebu Branch or message 0921 539 5282.