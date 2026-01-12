Lapu-Lapu City to intensify purok-based waste segregation programs

Lapu-Lapu City PIO | Photo by Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will intensify its implementation of purok-based waste segregation programs aimed to reduce, reuse, and recycle garbage.

Last year, Councilor Rufo Bering passed in the city council Ordinance No. 17-016-2025, or the Purok-Based Solid Waste Management System.

With this ordinance, families and puroks are urged to segregate their waste and actively participate in the community.

READ: Group urges Dumaguete to provide space for waste segregation facilities

The ordinance also promotes strong coordination between the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) and barangay officials, in lieu with the provisions of Republic Act No. 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

New waste segregation program starts February

The implementation of the ordinance starts in the first week of February.

In June, an assessment will also be conducted to review its progress in every community.

In December, the city will also award outstanding puroks and barangays that showed discipline and environmental stewardship.

READ: Cebu City to educate residents ahead of waste segregation implementation

Lapu-Lapu mayor urged reduced waste generation

Meanwhile, Mayor Cindi King-Chan urged Oponganons to reduce their waste generation after the landfill in Barangay Binaliw was temporarily closed.

On Thursday afternoon, a dumpsite landslide occurred in the said establishment, which resulted in the death of 8 individuals, with 28 still missing.

King-Chan said that the Binaliw landfill served as their main disposal site for their garbage.

READ: Cebu City pushes public awareness on waste segregation

With this, King-Chan requested the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-7 to allow them to open their transfer station located at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Barangay Soong.

King-Chan said that this would allow them to continue the collection of garbage in every barangay while they were still looking for an alternative area were they can dump their garbage.///

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