Search, rescue ops continue in Binaliw landfill as death toll rises to 8

Search and rescue operations continue in the Binaliw landfill landslide | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government is on its fourth day of search and rescue operations for the workers trapped in the Binaliw landfill, which collapsed last Thursday, January 8.

Mayor Nestor Archival shared that the city government will decide on Monday afternoon whether to shift to retrieval operations.

“We are still in rescue mode, even if 72 hours have lapsed already. We are hoping that there are still people alive,” he said during a press conference.

Archival added that a mining company from Davao helped detect possible signs of life at the landslide site on Sunday.

READ: Archival: DENR must answer for lapses in Binaliw landfill case

Challenges persist in Binaliw landfill rescue ops

Archival shared that the rescue operation must be “slow and careful” to ensure the safety of both responders and trapped workers.

He explained that the collapsed building of Prime Waste Solutions Inc., the landfill’s operator, poses several hazards when cleared and excavated.

“If we want to bring the structure up, then certainly, people will be more trapped in the middle,” he said.

Archival added that they cannot cut the structure into pieces due to the presence of spewing gas in the area, which may cause a fire if not properly handled.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

A total of 248 personnel from various agencies are currently deployed at the site. These include the local disaster response teams, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Public Works and Highways, and private volunteers.

Furthermore, the mayor said that the lack of equipment also hindered their operations in the area.

“We didn’t have equipment big enough to lift [the debris],” Archival said.

However, he assured that they had deployed additional resources on Monday. The deployment included a crane, backhoe, manlift, prime mover, dump truck, and two telehandlers.

READ: Gov’t urged to probe Binaliw landfill collapse

Casualties increase

As of 8:48 a.m. on Monday, the authorities have recorded a total of 54 victims.

The death toll has climbed to 8. They transported the remains to St. Peter Funeral Homes at Imus Road for proper identification and disposition.

Eighteen were reportedly injured from the collapse and have since been admitted to local hospitals.

Meanwhile, 28 individuals remain missing, including 21 workers from Prime Waste and 7 from a subcontractor. ###

READ: Amid heavy rains, search, rescue efforts continue in Binaliw landfill

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