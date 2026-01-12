Islands Souvenirs brings a new kind of Sinulog experience with Cut & Style 2.0 at SM City Cebu

Over the years, Island Souvenirs’ Cut & Style has become part of that pre-Sinulog routine. This 2026, the brand is taking that familiar ritual further with Sinulogtopia, an immersive concept that blends retail, self-expression, and festival energy under one experience at SM City Cebu.

Sinulogtopia is currently open at the Ground Level of SM City Cebu and runs until January 31, 2026 and operates during mall hours from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and until 10:00 p.m. on weekends.

Sinulogtopia is Islands Souvenirs’ playful and futuristic take on Sinulog, transforming mall spaces into a vibrant world of color, rhythm, and creativity. Designed to feel interactive rather than transactional, the concept reflects how retail has shifted, especially for younger, experience-driven shoppers. Instead of simply buying festival wear, customers are encouraged to explore, customise, and create moments that feel uniquely theirs.

According to Andrea Aldeguer, Chief Brand Director of Islands Souvenirs, the evolution was driven by how customers engage with retail today. “We’re really centred on the changing customer experience. We’re seeing a lot of differences in the retail game nowadays, and everything is really customer-centric. Customer experience is really the name of the game, especially for the new generation of buyers,” she shared.

This focus shows in how Sinulogtopia is laid out. The space goes beyond themed visuals and bold installations. It is designed to flow with the fast pace of the Sinulog season, making shopping feel more seamless even during peak crowds. “More than just aesthetics and theme, we really try to improve the shopping experience. We’ve had little changes along the way because we know the Sinulog season can be a bit hectic,” Aldeguer added.

By anchoring Sinulogtopia at SM City Cebu, Islands Souvenirs also reinforces the mall’s role as a central hub during the festivities. With its immersive setup and interactive zones, Sinulogtopia positions SM City Cebu as more than a shopping destination, but as a key part of the Sinulog experience itself.

The iconic Cut & Style 2.0

At the heart of Sinulogtopia is Cut & Style 2.0, an upgraded version of the Islands Souvenirs activation that many Cebuanos already know. What sets this year apart is the introduction of MY ISLANDS x Sinulog personalization, where shoppers can customize their festival looks with creative cuts, patches, and playful accents inspired by iconic Sinulog motifs and futuristic elements.

The experience is also designed with content creation in mind. From bold backdrops to detailed custom elements, Sinulogtopia doubles as a space where shoppers can take photos and videos that feel authentic to the festival. In a season where social sharing is part of the celebration, the activation naturally bridges offline experiences with online visibility.

Sinulogtopia is currently open at the Ground Level of SM City Cebu and runs until January 31, 2026 and operates during mall hours from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and until 10:00 p.m. on weekends.

Beyond SM City Cebu, Islands Souvenirs is also bringing the Cut & Style experience closer to more Cebuanos through pop-up booths across key malls in the city. Shoppers can visit Islands Souvenirs Cut & Style pop-ups at Ayala Center Cebu, SM City Cebu Main Mall Atrium, and SM Seaside City Cebu at the Mountain Wing. These multiple touchpoints ensure that wherever people are preparing for Sinulog, the experience remains accessible and consistent.