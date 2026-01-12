Driver in viral ‘foot out window’ video faces license revocation

Photo credit: LTO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man who was captured in a viral video driving recklessly with his foot hanging out the window is facing possible revocation of his driver’s license.

This was announced by the Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7.

The agency has already identified the registered owner of the white sedan and issued a show cause order through its Operations Division following a viral video posted on social media last Wednesday night, January 7.

Charges against the viral driver

The viral driver is charged with violations of Section 48 (Reckless Driving) and Section 27 (Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle) under Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

READ: LTO chief: James Deakin’s son committed ‘reckless driving’ on Skyway

Under the authority of LTO 7 Regional Director Glen G. Galario, the driver’s license has been preventively suspended for 90 days and placed under alarm status.

Photo credit: LTO-7

“We received the report of the said incident through our partners from the media and immediately acted on it. This should serve as a stern warning to all motorists that road safety is a shared responsibility,” Galario said.

READ: Cebuano netizens share frustrations with reckless PUV drivers

Galario also directed the driver to surrender his license and appear before the LTO 7 Operations Division on January 14, 2026, to show cause why his license should not be revoked.

Failure to appear at the hearing will be construed as a waiver, and the case will be resolved based on available records, according to the order signed by Regional Director Galario. ///with PR

READ: Viral child-driving video: License of driver suspended by DOTr

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