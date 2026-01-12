Liloan buy-bust nets two suspects, P36K worth of shabu

Two drug suspects arrested in a buy-bust in San Vicente, Liloan | Photo courtesy of Liloan Municipal Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two alleged drug suspects were arrested, and more than P36,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, Cebu, on Saturday afternoon, January 11.

Operatives of the Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit of the Liloan Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-7 (PDEA-7), conducted the operation at around 12:25 p.m. in Sitio Ibabao.

They arrested 32-year-old alias “Jef,” the alleged target of the operation, along with his 29-year-old cohort, alias “Toper.” Both are residents of the area.

Seized during the operation were about 5.4 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard price of P36,720, along with non-drug items.

READ: Cebu City drug dens shut down: 10 nabbed, 2 minors rescued

Small-time Liloan peddlers linked to Mandaue

Investigators said prior intelligence identified the two as small-time drug peddlers operating in Barangay San Vicente, with their supply reportedly coming from Mandaue City.

Police records showed that Jef has no prior criminal record. Toper, meanwhile, was previously arrested in December 2022 for a violation relating to illegal number games. He was released on bail days later.

As of Monday, January 12, the two suspects remain detained at the Liloan Municipal Police Station. Authorities now prepare charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to determine possible links to other drug personalities operating in nearby areas.

READ: Cops seize P897,000 worth of ‘shabu,’ arrest 4 in Rizal, Quezon

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