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Happenings

Indiana Aerospace University (IAU) Invites Flower Offerings for the Fluvial Procession

By: - January 12, 2026

Indiana Aerospace University (IAU) is seeking for flower sponsors for the Fluvial Procession on January 17, 2026. One of the most anticipated sacred Cebuano traditions in the Fiesta Señor activities, the Fluvial Procession celebrates a unique gesture of prayer. Faith is in motion: boats sail upon the seas, and the sky glows with a kaleidoscope of colors. Flowers rain gently from above, carrying silent whispers of devotion and unwavering faith.

Flower drop-off points will be available at IAU’s St. Therese of Lisieux Chaplaincy on January 15–16, 2026. Additional drop-off locations are also available at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and Indiana Condotel (226 D. Jakosalem Street).

This celebration reminds devotees of something greater than themselves. These flowers will be dropped along the waters between Mactan and Cebu, marking a historic route that has shaped Cebuano faith. This solemn act symbolizes prayers, gratitude, and devotion offered upon the waters in honor of the Holy Child.

Drop-off points will be available at Indiana Aerospace University’s (IAU) St. Therese of Lisieux Chaplaincy on January 15–16, 2026. Additional drop-off locations are also available at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and Indiana Condotel (226 D. Jakosalem Street).

For more information, contact Dr. Jovenal Toring at 09178869849.

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