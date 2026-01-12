Cebu Marathon organizers apologize to runners for delayed medals

Runners find their way to lines to claim their medals at the end of the Cebu Marathon’s 24K and 21K races. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A day after a medal distribution fiasco marred the Cebu Marathon 2026, the event’s organizers apologized.

The Cebu Executive Runners Club (Cerc), in their statement on Monday, January 12, also explained why the release of the coveted finishers’ medals was delayed.

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“Yesterday, you crossed the finish line without receiving the medal you rightfully earned. We understand how disappointing and frustrating this was, especially after months of training, sacrifice, and effort. For many runners, that medal is not just an item; it is a symbol of completion and achievement. We failed to deliver that moment to you,” the organizers told the runners.

“As organizers of the Cebu Marathon, we take responsibility for ensuring that all race essentials are ready and available on race day.”

Medal shipping problem

The organizers said they partnered with local medal maker Suarez Arts. But a shipping delay and offloading issue at the airport ultimately led to the problem on race day.

“Our medal supplier, Suarez Arts, who has been our supplier since 2011, failed to deliver the medals as scheduled despite repeated assurances that they would arrive on time. We were initially told that the medals would not arrive in time for race day, but a last-minute release from Customs at the Port of Manila led us to make repeated efforts to fly them to Cebu,” Cerc explained.

READ: Cebu Marathon 2026: Medal delay a damper for runners

According to the organizers, there were no guarantees that the finishers’ medals would arrive on race day.

The medals only reached the venue at 6:51 a.m. By the time, runners had been waiting in long lines and frustration had set in.

Fixing the mess

In response, Cerc said it is holding Suarez Arts accountable and involving them in fixing the mess.

“We have formally demanded accountability from Suarez Arts and are requiring their direct involvement in assisting with the distribution of the remaining medals, particularly to runners who are not based in Cebu. To all the finishers who were unable to claim their finisher’s medal, we guarantee that you will receive it,” the statement read.

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Suarez Arts and Cerc have been partners in producing the finisher’s medals since 2011. But this was the first time such a hitch transpired.

The organizers also asked runners who did not receive their finisher’s medal to contact them via email so arrangements can be made for delivery.

They provided the following email addresses: info@cebumarathon.com.ph and cebumarathon2026@gmail.com.

‘Waiting game’

On Sunday, a total of 11,529 runners joined the annual pre-Sinulog running race. It featured a 42-kilometer full marathon, 21K half marathon, 10K, and 5K distances.

However, when the 42K and 21K runners reached the finish line, no usher met them to give them their medals.

Instead, many were made to wait for hours and endure long queues. Several participants were left confused about where and how to claim their medals.

After several hours of waiting — with the 42K race having started at midnight — frustration boiled over. One runner went up the stage during the awarding ceremony. He asked about the organizers’ whereabouts and where finishers could redeem their medals.

The incident disrupted the program and was met with boos from the crowd.

Order was eventually restored when police assisted in handing out medals to participants at the venue. They distributed medals regardless of whether runners had already completed their respective races.

Not the first time

This was not the first time the Cebu Marathon encountered issues related to medal distribution. In the 2025 edition of the event, finishers also raised concerns over the medal claiming process at the finish line.

Following that incident, CERC likewise issued a statement and reached out via email to runners who did not receive their medals.

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