MGEN appoints Engr. Cabarrubias to lead Cebu Thermal Operations

08 January 2026 – Pasig City, Philippines – Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) announces the appointment of Engr. Erick C. Cabarrubias as Cebu Site Head effective 1 January 2026. In this role, Engr. Cabarrubias will oversee MGEN’s thermal operations in Cebu, covering both Cebu Energy Development Corporation (CEDC) and Toledo Power Co. (TPC), as it continues to strengthen operational excellence and reliability across its generation facilities.

With stable leadership and the dedication of our people, the Company will continue to enhance resilience, improve performance, and create lasting value for our stakeholders.Felino M. BernardoMGEN Thermal President and CEO.

Engr. Cabarrubias previously served as Deputy Site Head for Cebu thermal operations where he played a key role in driving operational performance and ensuring continuity across the sites. With his extensive technical background and operational proficiency, he is well-positioned to lead MGEN Thermal Cebu as it advances its operational priorities and performance objectives.

Engr. Cabarrubias steps up for MGEN’s thermal business.

He succeeds Engr. Leah G. Diaz, whose three decades of dedicated service have been instrumental in shaping the growth and operational success of the company. To ensure a smooth leadership transition, she will continue as MGEN Thermal Cebu’s Project Stakeholders Management Consultant. MGEN extends its profound gratitude to Engr. Diaz for her exceptional contributions and leadership.

“This appointment reaffirms our confidence in the leadership team to uphold operational reliability, ensure safety, and strengthen our performance culture during this transition. With stable leadership and the dedication of our people, the Company will continue to enhance resilience, improve performance, and create lasting value for our stakeholders,” said Felino M. Bernardo, MGEN Thermal President and CEO.