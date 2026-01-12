Cebuanos react to Sen. Imee Marcos Santo Niño dress code violation

Cebuano netizens commented about the recent Santo Niño dress code controversy involving Senator Imee Marcos. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Readers of CDN Digital have shared a wide range of opinions on Senator Imee Marcos’ dress code violation following her visit to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu last Saturday, January 10, amid the Fiesta Señor activities.

Photos of the senator wearing a red sleeveless blouse inside the Santo Niño Basilica, which some said did not comply with the church’s dress code, sparked discussions online.

In a CDN Digital report on Sunday, January 11, which shared Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s defense of the senator, most comments centered on perceptions of fairness, the equal enforcement of rules, and expectations for all visitors to the basilica.

Concerns over the dress code fairness

Several commenters questioned whether public figures are held to the same standards as ordinary devotees.

One wrote, “Rules are supposed to apply equally to everyone, regardless of status. If ordinary people who commute long distances get denied entry for minor infractions, then politicians and public figures should be held to the same standards. Exemptions based on influence or recognition undermine fairness and breed resentment, which is exactly what you’re feeling.”

Other readers emphasized that the basilica, not government officials, sets the rules.

READ: Imee Marcos draws flak over Basilica dress code

One user pointed out, “Governor, Madam, it is the Church who sets the rules for the visit to the Shrine, and not the government. This is not about hospitality. It is about the sanctity of the devotion to Santo Niño, especially if our concept of hospitality is centered on the powerful. In faith, there is no entitlement. With Christ and in Christ, only the poor and marginalized are given preferential option.”

READ: Imee Marcos accuses President of drug use; Castro calls her desperate

Observations on rule enforcement

Many readers reflected on how rules are implemented during high-profile visits.

Some noted that the issue was not necessarily about Senator Marcos herself but about the perception of unequal enforcement.

One comment stated, “It’s not Imee anyway. It’s the implementation of their rules by entering the church [that is not fair].”

Another added, “If Imee is an ordinary devotee, most probably, she will not be allowed to enter.”

READ: Gov Pam defends Imee Marcos amid Basilica dress code backlash

Some commenters also discussed broader societal implications, noting that rules in churches or government institutions are sometimes applied differently depending on one’s status.

Others adopted a lighter tone, sharing humorous or philosophical perspectives.

One said, “Ato nalang dawaton nga ‘life is not fair.’ Viva Pit Senyor.”

(“Let us just accept that life is not fair.”)

While another wrote, “Tangtanga nalang ng dress code rule […] as long as one is not naked.”

(“Remove the dress code rule […] as long as one is not naked.”)

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