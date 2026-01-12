BingoPlus wraps up Sinulog mall show series with star-studded finale at SM Seaside Cebu

BingoPlus officially brought the house down at the SM Seaside City Cebu City Wing Atrium on January 11, 2026, marking a spectacular conclusion to its Sinulog Festival Mall Show series.

BingoPlus remains committed to making this year’s Sinulog more than just a festival—it’s a celebration of togetherness, fun, and the vibrant spirit of the Cebuano people.

The event drew massive crowds of locals and tourists for an evening defined by high-energy music, laughter, and community spirit.

A night of multi-genre talent

The finale showcased a dynamic lineup that catered to every musical taste. The evening kicked off with soulful performances from Tawag ng Tanghalan standout Yad Jayme and singer-influencer Justin Vasquez, while Vispop star Kurt Fick and popular rapper Cookie$ kept the energy high with local favorites and rhythmic hits.

The atmosphere reached a fever pitch when social media sensation Rowell Divina took the stage. Known for his charismatic presence, Divina delivered a “show-stopping” performance that left the audience cheering for more.

Lance Carr takes center stage

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the appearance of VivaOne actor Lance Carr. The Davao-born artist shared a special connection with the crowd, speaking in Bisaya and expressing his deep affection for Cebu, calling it one of his favorite destinations in the country. His heartfelt serenades and “kilig”-filled interactions provided the perfect emotional peak for the event.

Engagement beyond the music, BingoPlus ensured the energy never dipped between sets. Supported by various Ka-BingoPlus social media influencers, the brand hosted interactive crowd games and giveaways, transforming the mall atrium into a massive festival playground.

The celebration continues

While the mall show series has concluded, BingoPlus is far from finished with the Sinulog festivities. The brand is shifting the party to the heart of the city for the BingoPlus Musikalingawan sa Sinulog happening on January 17 and 18, 2026 at Plaza Independencia. Expect back-to-back music nights featuring a massive roster of local and national artists.

BingoPlus remains committed to making this year’s Sinulog more than just a festival—it’s a celebration of togetherness, fun, and the vibrant spirit of the Cebuano people.