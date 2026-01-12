CIT-U, UV stay unbeaten in Cesafi U15 hoop wars

CIT-U Junior Wildcats players smothered a CEC player with their defense. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats and defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers stayed unbeaten after three games in the Under-15 division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 basketball tournament.

The two teams secured victorties on Sunday, January 11, at the UV Main Gymnasium along Colon Street in Cebu City.

READ: USJ-R, CEC open Cesafi 25 12-under league with lopsided wins

Showdown between the unbeaten

CIT-U,survived a grinding 49-46 contest against the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in a showdown between unbeaten teams.

CIT-U’s Junior Wildcats play under coaches Axel Rabaya and Floyd Taboada. The team maintained their winning momentum following their win over the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 55-42, last January 6.

READ: Cesafi 15U: UV, CEC, CIT-U, USPF off to winning starts

Meanwhile Baby Lancers under coach Ronald Bucao asserted control early and never let up, rolling past Don Bosco Technical College–Cebu Greywolves, 62-36, to stretch their winning streak to 3-0.

This tied UV with CIT-U in the standings.

UV was fresh from its 69-39 lopsided win over the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors last January 6, at the USC Downtown Campus Gymasium.

Cheetahs, Panthers win, too

In other results, Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers also remained perfect at 2-0.

BC overpowered the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 74-65, while USPF eked out a 60-57 win over the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

Still winless after three games, the Baby Warriors, Magis Eagles, and Greywolves remain at the bottom of the standings.

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