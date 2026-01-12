Cebu readies Sinulog welcome for arriving visitors

An international flight crew member receives a lei from a staffer upon arrival at Terminal 2 of Mactan Cebu International Airport. | Photo courtesy of DOT-7

CEBU CITY — The vibrant spirit of Sinulog is set to greet visitors the moment they arrive in Cebu.

Tourism stakeholders prepared a festive, heartfelt welcome for overseas Filipinos, balikbayans, and foreign tourists ahead of Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2026.

READ: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 draws 12,000 spectators

The Department of Tourism–Central Visayas (DOT-7) will lead a ceremonial reception for international arrivals at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Thursday, January 15.

The welcome rites will run from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at MCIA Terminal 2. Representatives at the reception line will come from the Balik Cebu Committee, Cebu City Tourism Commission, Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), and Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC).

Showcase of Cebuano culture

They will greet arriving passengers with flower leis, festive music, and cultural performances. Rondalla musicians and Sinulog dancers bring the iconic beat and movements of the festival straight to the airport.

MCIAA and ACAC will also distribute welcome tokens, offering visitors an immediate taste of Cebuano hospitality.

READ: Lambo Mabolo shines in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

Tourism officials said the airport reception sets the tone for a city—and province—immersed in the Sinulog atmosphere.

At the same time, it underscores Cebu’s readiness to host thousands of guests for one of the country’s biggest religious and cultural celebrations, they added.

Sinulog: Gateway to Visayas

Beyond the main festivities, Sinulog also serves as a gateway to faith-based and leisure travel across Central Visayas, the DOT-7 pointed out.

Visitors often extend their stay to explore churches, heritage sites, beaches, and destinations in nearby provinces.

READ: What devotees should prepare to celebrate Fiesta Señor

The Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2026 highlight Cebu’s strong tourism appeal and resilience, said DOT-7 Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas.

She said high visitor arrivals during the Christmas season, coupled with interest for Sinulog, demonstrate Cebu’s sustained attractiveness to travelers.

This attractiveness remains although some areas continue to recover from recent natural calamities.

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