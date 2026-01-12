Most Filipinos still believe flood control culprits will go to jail

Flood control scandal composite image from INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — According to a recent Pulse Asia poll, most Filipinos still believe that the culprits responsible for the multibillion-peso flood control scandal will be jailed.

The survey was conducted from December 12 to 15 last year. It found out that 59 percent of respondents believe the culprits will be held liable, while only 13 percent think they will escape punishment, with 28 percent remaining unsure.

Although still a majority, the 59% in December is 12 points lower than the 71% of respondents in September 2025 who believed the flood control culprits would be punished.

Poll: Media most trusted; Ombudsman trusted more than ICI

Forty-four percent of Filipino adults believe the justice system can successfully prosecute high-level corruption cases like the flood control scandal. Meanwhile, 24% expressed no confidence, and 33% were unsure.

Among government institutions, the Office of the Ombudsman enjoys a higher trust rating than the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), with 28% and 18% of respondents expressing trust, respectively. Lack of trust was higher for the ICI at 31%, compared with 23% for the Ombudsman.

However, across all institutions, a small majority of adults—54%—said they trust the media most to address the flood control issue. Thirty percent were undecided, while 16% expressed no trust in the media on this matter.

More Filipinos distrust than trust Marcos’ moves on flood control

More respondents expressed distrust than trust in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s ability to address the flood control scandal.

Marcos received a 48% distrust rating compared with 30% trust, while 22% were undecided.

Meanwhile, the Senate and House of Representatives earned 37% and 31% trust, respectively, on the issue, alongside 23% and 27% distrust ratings.

The survey was conducted roughly a month after Marcos vowed that several flood control personalities, including lawmakers, would go to jail before Christmas.

READ: Marcos vows ‘no Merry Christmas’ for 37 tagged in flood mess

Of the major personalities expected to be jailed, only contractor Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya surrendered to authorities on Dec. 9.

READ: LOOK: Sarah Discaya finally served warrant, arrested, says NBI

Questions surrounding flood control projects began when Marcos, in his State of the Nation Address last July, claimed that 5,500 flood control projects had been completed under his term. Critics cast doubt on the figures amid persistent flooding at the time.

Following this, Marcos ordered an investigation of nearly 10,000 flood control projects completed over the past three years. He revealed that P100 billion—about 20% of the P545-billion budget for flood mitigation from July 2022 to May 2025—was awarded to just 15 contractors, including companies linked to Discaya.

His disclosure triggered further revelations that several projects were either overpriced or non-existent due to alleged collusion among lawmakers, private contractors, and DPWH engineers and officials to embezzle billions of pesos.

To address mounting public outrage, which led to a nationwide protest on September 21 and rumors of a military takeover, the government formed the ICI, a recommendatory body that investigates and recommends charges against those involved. /mcm

READ: Flood control fiasco: DPWH relieves Central Visayas director

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