Flood control fiasco: DPWH relieves Central Visayas director

Engr. Danilo Villa Jr. was relieved as regional director of DPWH-7 on January 12, 2026. | Photo courtesy of PIA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has relieved eight top officials, including from Central Visayas, as the government continues to investigate alleged corruption linked to flood control projects.

On Monday, January 12, Dizon announced that he has relieved Engr. Danilo Villa Jr., the regional director of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) and seven others.

READ: Cebu City pushes for ‘permanent, politics-free’ flood council

“We are officially relieving today for various reasons, specifically because there are ongoing investigations here, which I cannot fully disclose to you,” said Dizon.

‘Lavish lifestyles’

It can be recalled that Villa, together with lawyer Brandon Ray Raya, the head of the agency’s right of way and legal division (Rowald), had been placed under intense scrutiny for allegedly living “lavish lifestyles” amid reports of corruption tied to flood mitigation projects.

Both Villa and Raya have since remained mum over the controversy.

READ: Sarah Discaya arrives in Cebu for flood control case proceedings

Meanwhile, Dizon has named Engr. Simon Arias to replace Villa as regional director for Central Visayas.

The agency has yet to assign an assistant regional director.

Other regional directors removed

Aside from Villa, the secretary relieved three other regional directors.

They are Ronnel M. Tan (Ilocos), Jovel G. Mendoza (Calabarzon), and Virgilio C. Eduarte (Bicol).

“We’re investigating a lot of people in the department and officially we are relieving four regional directors,” said Dizon.

Others relieved; changes coming

The other officials removed from their posts include:

Assistant regional director Neil C. Farala (Mimaropa),

Assistant regional director Annie S. Dela Vega (Bicol),

Engr. Ruel V. Umali (Metro Manila 3rd District Engineering Office) and

Engr. Manny B. Bulusan (South Manila DEO).

Additionally, the DPWH secretary announced they will implement various changes across the country soon.

“The removals are part of our intensified efforts to address anomalies and enhance accountability in DPWH operations,” Dizon said.

READ: Flood control scandal: Most Filipinos say culprits will be jailed — poll

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