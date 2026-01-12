Cesafi 12-under basketball tilt serves up 3 games Tuesday

CEC’s Shariff Jhailil Samad goes up strong for a layup during their Cesafi 12-under game. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three competitive matchups are lined up in the 12-under division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Incorporated (Cesafi) Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, January 13, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Action opens at 5 p.m. as the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars face the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors.

Coached by Edito Salacut, the Baby Jaguars are coming off a confidence-boosting 53–29 win over the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves last Saturday, their first victory in two outings.

At 6 p.m., the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons clash with the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats.

READ: USJ-R, CEC open Cesafi 25 12-under league with lopsided wins

CEC enters the contest riding momentum from a dominant 74–36 rout of the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, also last Saturday. With coaches Rodmark Del Rosario and Mark Tallo at the helm, the Dragons are eyeing the top spot in the standings and could improve to 3–0 with another win.

The nightcap at 7 p.m. features a battle of teams looking to get back on track as the Magis Eagles take on the DBTC Greywolves. SHS-AdC holds a 1–1 record, while DBTC is still searching for its first win after two games.

READ: Gilas Pilipinas men rally past Thailand to win SEA Games gold anew

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP