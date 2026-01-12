Cebu City buy-bust: Mother, son nabbed with ₱2.7M in shabu

Police arrested a mother and her son, a “high-value” drug personality in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City. | Photo courtesy of CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 49-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son and seized more than P2.7 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, early Saturday, January 11.

The operation was carried out around 3:20 a.m. in Sitio Miñulida. Operatives of Sawang Calero Police Station carried it out as part of intensified anti-illegal drug operations in the area.

READ: Liloan buy bust nets two suspects, P36K worth of shabu

“High-value” son

Police identified the primary suspect as alias “Estoy,” 22. They had classified him as a high-value individual. They described his mother, meanwhile, as a street-level drug personality.

Both are residents of the same barangay.

READ: P13M shabu seized, 6 nabbed in Cebu, Bohol drug busts

Recovered from the suspects were assorted sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu. Police estimated the item’s weight 400 grams with a standard drug price of ₱2,720,000.

Drugs in eco-bag

Authorities also seized buy-bust money and an eco-bag the suspects allegedly used as container for the illegal drugs.

As of Monday, January 12, both suspects were detained at Sawang Calero Police Station. They consequently face charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, the confiscated substances were turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit 7 for laboratory examination.

Police, moreover, said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal drug distribution activities in Cebu City. The operations have street and high-value targets.

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