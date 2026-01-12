Eco group urges reduction of plastic use in Santo Niño festivities

Plastic bag buntings are hung as decorations in several barangays in Pandacan and Tondo in Manila on Sunday (Jan. 11, 2026) for the upcoming Feast of the Santo Niño. The EcoWaste Coalition on Monday (Jan. 12, 2026) said the banderitas made of single-use plastics are “litters in the sky” that will just add to the volume of waste dumped at the New San Mateo Sanitary Landfill in Rizal province. (Photo courtesy of EcoWaste Coalition)

MANILA — The EcoWaste Coalition on Monday, January 12, urged parish and local officials and the faithful to reduce the use of plastic banderitas to prevent additional waste during the Santo Niño festivities.

The environmental group made the statement as communities in Pandacan and Tondo prepare for the celebration of the Feast of the Santo Niño over the weekend.

Tondo is home to the Santo Niño de Tondo, while Pandacan is home to the Santo Niño de Pandacan, both of which draw large numbers of devotees during the annual feast.

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The group said neighborhoods are already being decorated with garlands and buntings made from disposable plastics, including new plastic “labo,” freshly cut plastic strips, and plastic scraps during their weekend monitoring.

“Banderitas made of disposable plastics have begun to sprout like mushrooms in the streets and alleys of Tondo and Pandacan as if communities are having a ‘pahabaan, padamihan, pabonggahan’ contest,” EcoWaste Coalition Zero Waste Campaigner Ochie Tolentino said.

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Tolentino warned that the increasing use of plastic banderitas could worsen the garbage problem in the city of Manila, comparing it to the widespread use of plastic tarpaulins during past elections.

War on plastic

“If there was a ‘war’ of plastic tarpaulins during the last midterm elections, we can expect a similar ‘battle’ of plastic banderitas in these communities as if the City of Manila is not facing a huge garbage problem,” he said.

The group described fiesta banderitas made of single-use plastics as “litter in the sky,” noting these will eventually be removed and disposed of, adding to the volume of waste dumped at the New San Mateo Sanitary Landfill in Rizal province.

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EcoWaste Coalition appealed to parish and barangay officials to use their authority to discourage what it described as a non-essential and wasteful practice that runs counter to efforts to reduce plastic pollution.

“This practice goes against the efforts to stop plastic waste from poisoning our ecosystems and our bodies. Every piece of disposable banderitas is a step backward from the zero-waste and toxics-free future we aspire to,” Tolentino said.

Single-use plastic

Single-use plastic banderitas have no aesthetic, practical, or spiritual value and only add to the volume of avoidable garbage generated during fiestas.

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Tolentino said cleanup crews have only recently collected truckloads of trash following the Traslacion in Luneta and Quiapo, and are now bracing for another surge in waste during the Santo Niño celebrations.

The EcoWaste Coalition said avoiding single-use plastic banderitas would support efforts to eradicate plastic pollution, one of the six ecological actions adopted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines during its 128th Plenary Assembly in 2024.

The bishops, the group added, earlier issued a 2019 pastoral letter on ecology titled “An Urgent Call for Ecological Conversion, Hope in the Face of Climate Emergency,” reaffirming the Church’s commitment to the principles of “Laudato Si,” Pope Francis’ encyclical on care for the environment.

It also expressed hope that the church-led convergence “Hayuma: Mending the Broken,” scheduled on Jan. 14 to 16, 2026, at the University of Santo Tomas, will further strengthen calls for ecological conversion and advance efforts toward a zero-waste and toxics-free environment.

It said “it is time for the church and society to go zero waste.” (PNA)