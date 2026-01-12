A bangin’ start to 2026 in Cebu at SM Supermalls

The New Year calls for a bigger, bolder start and blazing-hot adventures. Saying goodbye to 2025 and stepping into a clean slate—while bittersweet, is undeniably exciting, and SM Supermalls is here to ensure you begin the year in the most elevated and exhilarating way possible.

2026 is YOUR year to thrive! As your taste continues to evolve, leave the past behind and step into a bolder, brighter “new you” era—powered by SM Supermalls’ handpicked finds.

Let’s welcome 2026 together with a show-stopping tour of the latest crown jewel in Cebuano shopping: SM J Mall. From flash-worthy finds to lifestyle upgrades that make noise, this carefully curated lineup of must-haves is guaranteed to satisfy your bold, ever-evolving taste. Let’s all set the New Year ablaze with fiery new energy and explosive possibilities!

Trendy finds and explosive surprises

With its vibrant interiors and shelves bursting with everything your heart desires, the newly opened KKV is not just a lifestyle hub—it’s a full-on treasure hunt waiting to happen. Bring your friends and wander through endless aisles of trendy must-haves, from makeup and skincare to delicious snacks and tech accessories. Who knows? You might just score the perfect little gem to kick off the New Year with a bang!

Megawatt glam For The New Year

Step into the new year with an ultra-glamorous pair of shoes from Clube Melissa. Strut with newfound confidence and flair in jelly flats, heels, and sandals that combine cosmopolitan style with unmatched durability. With shoes this fierce and sturdy, you’re sure to treasure them for many years to come.

Full Charge Into The Year

Charge up the hype with WIWU! From power banks to cables, to hundreds of quirky, eye-catching mobile accessories—you can flex your own unique style while keeping your tech last longer than a New Year’s Eve party.

Cue The Sweet Explosion

Make every handaan boom-worthy with a mind-blowingly delicious cake from Conti’s. Featuring their signature Pistachio Crunch, Mango Bravo, and other irresistible pasalubong favorites, it’s no wonder Conti’s is every Filipino’s go-to for a show-stopping celebration centerpiece.

Carmen’s Best

Something sweet is finally here. Carmen’s Best is now open, bringing its signature handcrafted ice cream made with rich, high-quality ingredients. From timeless favorites to indulgent flavors, this new spot promises to add a delicious twist to your mall visits.

New stores for amped-up fun

Aside from our all-time favorites, we’ve got even more in store for you this 2026! In just a few months, these much-awaited shops will open their doors to the public, giving you and your family even more jaw-droppingly fun spots to explore, shop, and enjoy.

UGreen

Juice up your 2026 with UGreen, your soon-to-open top tech spot designed to keep all your celebratory moments to all your gadgets fully powered. From fast chargers to hubs and power banks, their reliable accessories will make sure every device never falters all year long.

WATCHprofile

Countdown’s on! Unlock WATCHprofile in just a few months and customize watches and digital timepieces—because the moments don’t stop when New Year’s Eve ends.

Wilson

Serve up explosive gameplay at the soon-to-open Wilson. With high-performance tennis, basketball, and baseball gear, you’ll be setting serious sports standards with their must-have athletic essentials.

Repeat after us: 2026 is YOUR year to thrive! As your taste continues to evolve, leave the past behind and step into a bolder, brighter “new you” era—powered by SM Supermalls’ handpicked finds. With SM as your guide, we’re bringing all the spark, style, and excitement you need to own the year.

And with even more hotly anticipated stores opening at SM J Mall, there are more reasons than ever to shop. Go ahead—let SM Supermalls elevate and ignite your New Year… and beyond!