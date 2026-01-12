Garbage collector shot dead in Brgy. Pahina Central

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 36-year-old trash loader was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while seated along Borromeo Street in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, on Sunday evening, January 11.

Police identified the victim as Lito Formentera who was temporarily residing along Colon Street in Barangay Kalubihan.

READ: PNP Chief orders probe into Negros Oriental fatal police shooting

He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) following the shooting. But the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

Multiple shots

Investigators said the gunman opened fire at close range, shooting the victim in the head multiple times before fleeing.

The suspect reportedly escaped aboard a motorcycle driven by another unidentified individual. Both headed toward Sanciangko Street.

READ: Negros Oriental shootings: Civilian, 3 cops killed in Sibulan

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered three empty shell casings believed to be from a 9mm firearm.

They also retrieved a fired bullet, metal fragments, and other items found near a pool of blood at the scene.

Drug involvement the motive?

Moreover, police recovered drug paraphernalia. This led them to examine drug involvement as a possible motive behind the killing.

Authorities said the shooting was reported to police shortly after it occurred. This prompted an immediate response from personnel of Carbon Police Station.

As of Monday, January 12, they said they continued follow-up investigations and backtracking operations. They aim to identify the suspects and determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Meanwhile, according to the police, they turned over the victim’s remains to his family. The turnover took place on the day of the incident after formal identification.

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