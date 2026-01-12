Mandaue keeps garbage temporarily in Brgy. Umapad

The garbage transfer station of Mandaue City in Barangay Umapad started operations on Saturday, January 10.| CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY — Mandaue City will temporarily store garbage in Mandaue Green Learning Park in Barangay Umapad.

The city will use the space for two weeks while authorities look for a hauler and alternative disposal site.

READ: Search, rescue ops continue in Binaliw landfill as death toll rises to 8

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the move is an emergency measure following the closure of the collapsed landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

Several local government units previously disposed of their waste there.

The mayor stressed that the use of the Mandaue Green Learning Park is strictly temporary. The area, formerly a dumpsite, is being developed into a public park.

Alternative dumpsites far away

“Nangita ta, naay mga gipang-offer pero layo man, naa sa Bogo City ug Aloguinsan. Pero ingon ana kalayo, ang atong mga dump trucks ug ubang garbage trucks dili baya ingon ana kaayo og kondisyon. So, of course, madaot ang atong cost sa maintenance,” Ouano said.

(There are offers from Bogo City and Aloguinsan municipality but these places are far and our harbage and dump trucks are not all in good condition. That would hurt our maintenance costs.)

READ: Cebu group calls for probe, waste diversion after Binaliw trash slide

“But we’re continuing to find solutions. Magmeeting balik para mahangyo ang usa sa haulers kung pwede sila makakuha or mangita mi og alternative,” he added.

(We will.meet again to request a hauler of they can take care of the garbage or else we will look for an alternative.)

Garbage transfer schedule

Garbage collection in Mandaue City continues to take place daily. But dumping at the temporary transfer station will follow a strict schedule from Monday to Saturday to avoid congestion.

From 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., dumping will be allowed for barangays in the

Kabukiran Cluster, which includes Casili, Tawason, Cubacub, Pagsabungan, Basak, Jagobiao, and Canduman;

Centro Cluster, composed of Guizo, Mantuyong, Centro, Cambaro, Alang-alang, and Ibabao-Estancia; and the

Mahiga Cluster, which includes Banilad, Bakilid, Tipolo, and Subangdaku.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., dumping will be scheduled for the

Butuanon Cluster, consisting of Cabancalan, Tingub, Casuntingan, Maguikay, and Tabok, and the

Kadagatan Cluster, which includes Labogon, Paknaan, Umapad, Opao, and Looc.

City Councilor Dante Borbajo, president of the Association of Barangay Captains, said barangays are adjusting their collection schedules.

This will align with their assigned dumping times at the transfer station.

He said barangay officials are coordinating closely with collection teams to make the most of their allotted schedules.

Borbajo said some barangays are implementing measures such as organizing collection routes and timing pickups.

These ensure smoother operations and prevent delays at the transfer station, which serves all 27 barangays.

“Sa amo sa barangay Canduman, magpundo na og kolekta og basura ig gabii para kung amo na ang schedule ig 10 sa buntag labay diretso then balik kolekta balik para makaduha og labay. Importante ang scheduling kay 27 barangays man ang mogamit ug mag-traffic didto kung walay schedule,” Borbajo said.

(In Barangay Canduman, we collect garbage in the night so that when our turn comes in the morning we use out time. And we colect again so we can take away garbage twice. The schedule is important. We have 27 barangayd and traffic ensues without a schedule.)

Segregation policy

He added that waste segregation continues to be enforced as part of city policy. He noted that the transfer station is intended primarily for biodegradable waste.

The city has reminded barangay captains have to strictly observe segregation guidelines. This would comply with city regulations and environmental standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The city’s recyclable waste is being transported to the Guun Corporation plant in the municipality of Consolacion.

Mayor Ouano appealed to the public for understanding as the city works to secure a hauler and a long-term solution for garbage disposal.

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