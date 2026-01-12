Traslacion: Mandaue City doubles security team for Fiesta Señor activities

After Mass, Mandaue City officials send off some 1,600 police and other security personnel who will be fielded during the Traslacion on January 15. | CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 1,600 personnel will be deployed for the Traslacion on Thursday, January 15, and other Fiesta Señor activities in Mandaue City.

The send-off ceremony with all personnel took place on Monday morning, Jan. 12, in the Mandaue City Sports Complex, preceded by a Mass.

Of the total number, 613 are from various units of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), including Special Weapons and Tactics, City Anti-Criminality Deployment, and the Traffic Group.

MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr. said this is double the number of personnel deployed last year because the images of the Holy Family of Señor Sto. Niño, Virgen de Guadalupe, and San Jose will stay longer in Mandaue.

Read also: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 draws 12,000 spectators

Longer Traslacion, bigger crowd of devotees

A series of activities, including masses and pahalok (kissing sacred images), are expected to draw larger crowds. Intelligence units have not reported any threats, but security forces remain fully alert to ensure the celebrations remain peaceful.

“We doubled the security personnel deployment. In several simulation exercises we conducted, we found out that there are more areas where we should put personnel,” said Acosta.

With approval from Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of the Police Regional Office 7, the number of personnel was increased from over 800 last year to 1,600 this year.

The security personnel also include the Bureau of Fire Protection (63 persons), Armed Forces of the Philippines (100), Philippine Coast Guard (10), Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (105), Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (200), Barangay Public Safety Officers (150 persons), force multipliers (92), and students from the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (267).

Images of the Holy Family will stay in Mandaue for one more day compared to last year’s Fiesta Señor, prompting officials to prepare a security force double the size of last year’s team. | CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

Holy Family’s images will stay in Mandaue overnight

Acosta said the longer visit of the holy images is a major factor, noting that last year’s activities ended at midnight, while this year the images will stay overnight until 4 a.m on Friday, Jan. 16.

Deployment will begin two hours before the Traslacion reaches Mandaue, starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, depending on what time the mass at the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño finishes.

The deployment is in addition to regular police duties, including beat patrols, fixed visibility points, and elevated outposts.

The MCPO is also supporting Cebu City by fielding around 100 personnel for specific tasks.

Ready for Saturday’s fluvial procession as well

On Saturday, Jan. 17, MCPO personnel will secure areas along the fluvial procession, particularly coastal zones such as Looc, Subangdaku, Paknaan, and the Mandani Bay area, where large numbers of spectators are expected.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, who attended the send-off, said that the city, together with the police, has thoroughly prepared for the Traslacion, conducting simulation exercises to ensure its smooth flow.

He urged residents to cooperate with authorities for their safety and to ensure an orderly Traslacion.

Read also: FACES OF CEBU: Jacky and Leticia Avenido, Santo Niño’s tailors

“Akoang hangyo sa mga kaigsuunan nato sa Mandaue, maminaw lang ta sa atoang personnel kay for our safety man sad ni, para hapsay ang pag-agi sa atoang Señor Sto. Niño ug walay untoward incident nga mahitabo,” said Ouano.

(I appeal to our brothers and sisters in Mandaue to listen to our security personnel, as this is for our own safety. We want the Señor Sto. Niño’s visit to be orderly and free of any untoward incident.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP