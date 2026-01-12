Suarez Arts apologizes for Cebu Marathon medal delay

Official design of Cebu Marathon 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Suarez Arts, official maker of medals for finishers of the Cebu Marathon 2026, has apologized for the medal distribution delay that frustrated race participants on Sunday, January 11.

In a statement signed by Enrique Suarez Tiongko, CEO and general manager of Suarez Arts, the company acknowledged its responsibility for the issue. It had marred what was expected to be a comeback year for the Cebu Executives Runners Club (Cerc) following a similar medal distribution incident last year.

READ: Cebu Marathon organizers apologize to runners for delayed medals

“We sincerely apologize to the Cebu Marathon runners, organizers, and the running community for the delayed release of the medals at the 2026 Cebu Marathon,” the statement read.

“As the medal supplier, we acknowledge our responsibility for our role in what happened and understand the disappointment this caused to runners who worked hard to reach the finish line.”

Production timely, delivery delayed

Suarez Arts said the medals were produced on time. But the final stage of delivery to the race venue was delayed.

“We have been the Cebu Marathon medal supplier since 2011, and we regret that this year’s outcome fell short of the trust placed in us. While the complete set of medals was ultimately delivered, the timing of the final stage of delivery did not align with race-day expectations,” the statement added.

READ: Cebu Marathon: Torregosa hits sub-3 mark, Chepsiror keeps crown

The company also acknowledged that the delay affected the organizers and the participants, particularly those in the 42-kilometer full marathon and 21k half marathon events.

Suarez Arts said it is now coordinating with Cerc to ensure the remaining medals are distributed to runners who did not receive them on race day.

“We recognize that this placed the organizers in a very difficult position and affected runners who rightfully deserved to receive their medals at the finish line. For this, we are truly sorry. We are taking steps to strengthen our processes and are fully cooperating with the Cebu Marathon Organizing Committee to ensure the proper distribution of all remaining medals,” the statement concluded.

The Suarez Arts statement followed an earlier one from Cerc urging the company to take accountability for the mishap.

Many runners who finished the 42k and 21k races expressed frustration after failing to receive their medals at the finish line. Instead, participants had to wait in long, disorganized lines until around 7 a.m. before distribution began.

Customs problems

According to the Cebu Marathon organizers’ separate statement, the medals faced customs problems that resulted to shipping delays.

The police personnel assigned to the event volunteered to hand out the medals without verifying finisher status. Some runners later reported on social media that they still had not received their medals.

One finisher climbed on the stage, disrupted the awarding ceremony, demanded that the organizers point to where they can claim the medals, and aired his frustration about the delay and hours of wait.

Cerc and the Cebu Marathon organizing committee have assured affected participants that the remaining medals will be shipped directly to them.

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