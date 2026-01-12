Cebu bowling scene: Convocar nabs SUGBU bowling shootout title

Ted Convocar (center) is flanked by Danny Sabang (left) and Bebie Mauro (right) in the SUGBU Shootout Bowling Tournament on Sunday, January 11, 2026. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) continued to roll with its regular tournament into 2026, crowning its second champion for its Shootout Bowling Tournament at the SM Seaside City Bowling and Leisure Center on Sunday, January 11.

Ted Convocar, a consistent podium finisher and multiple SUGBU tournament winner, took home the title in the championship shootout.

Competing as a Division B bowler, Convocar outscored his Division A and C rivals to clinch the victory.

Convocar finished with a total of 217 pinfalls, including 15 handicap points.

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He knocked down 800 pins to qualify

Division A’s Danny Sabang placed second with 205 pinfalls and just five handicap points. Senior Division C bowler Bebie Mauro secured third with 168 pinfalls, with a 53-point handicap in the shootout round.

Convocar earned his spot in the championship by leading Division B’s qualifying round with a four-game total of 800 pinfalls.

Former “Bowler of the Year” Vivian Padawan (785) followed closely, as did Rommel Calipay (781), who finished second and third, respectively.

In Division A, Sabang topped the qualifiers with 817 pinfalls, ahead of Aui Padawan (811) and GJ Buyco (797). Division C’s Mauro led his division with 750 pinfalls, followed by Jojo Andal (710) and Romy Mauro (688).

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