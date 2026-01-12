Suganob leaps in latest WBO, IBF, WBC rankings

Regie Suganob. | PMI photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob is climbing faster and higher in the world rankings.

Just two months before his next fight, the Boholano boxer is opening 2026 with renewed momentum after rising in three major world boxing rankings.

Suganob, of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 in the WBO light flyweight division, jumped six spots to No. 5 in the IBF rankings, and climbed from No. 9 to No. 8 in the WBC.

With the Kumong Bol-Anon 24 main event set for February 28 at the Bohol Cultural Center, Suganob is now in prime position for a world title eliminator—or even a title shot.

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon 24: Suganob to topbill Feb. 28 card in Tagbilaran

A win on February 28 is crucial. The 28-year-old from Dauis, Bohol, who holds a 17-1 record with six knockouts, has been chasing a world crown since 2023, when he lost a decision to then-IBF light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in South Africa.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions had hinted at Suganob’s return following his unanimous decision victory over Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana in Kumong Bol-Anon 23 last November.

The fight announcement was made official this week, confirming Suganob as the main event.

Originally set for a world title eliminator against fellow Filipino Jayson Vayson, Suganob’s plans shifted after Vayson accepted a title shot against WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo. PMI quickly secured Yohana as Suganob’s November opponent, and he delivered a dominant 10-round victory.

PMI has yet to name Suganob’s February 28 opponent, but the promotion promises a top-10 fighter from one of the four major boxing organizations.

READ: PMI, Suganob eye February win for a shot at boxing world title

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