DepEd taps parents, guardians for school mental health programs

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday announced that it will involve parents and guardians in strengthening mental health and anti-bullying initiatives in schools under its “Kaagapay Program.”

Under the DepEd Memorandum No. 002, s. 2026, DepEd seeks to have parents and guardians as “co-educators who help reinforce values formation, positive discipline, and learner well-being at home” in direct support of classroom instruction and school-based guidance programs.

READ: Mental health literacy programs to be implemented in schools in 2026

“Bilang magulang din, alam natin kung gaano kabigat na responsibilidad ang pag-aalaga at pag-gabay sa bata,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara in a statement.

(As parents myself, I know how heavy a responsibility it is to care for and guide a child.)

“Kaya kapag magkakasama ang pamilya at paaralan sa paghubog ng asal at pag-unawa sa pinagdadaanan ng anak, mas napapangalagaan ang learners at mas gumagaan ang trabaho ng mga guro,” he added.

(That is why when the family and the school work together in shaping a child’s character and in understanding what the child is going through, learners are better cared for and the work of teachers becomes lighter.)

With an allocation of P100 million, the program will be implemented through parent engagement sessions and advocacy campaigns designed to translate school policies into practical, everyday actions within families.

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DepEd said the sessions use participatory and experiential methods such as sharing of best practices, guided reflection and action planning to enable parents to understand learner behavior, socio-emotional needs, and the early signs of bullying or distress.

The sessions are also structured to help parents situate their role within its curriculum before moving into learning discussions on socio-emotional and values support.

“Parents are encouraged to reflect on their own family contexts and develop simple home action plans that align with school objectives, with the goal of sustaining positive practices beyond the sessions,” said DepEd.

With this, schools may conduct face-to-face, modular, and asynchronous delivery modes, taking into account parents’ schedules, backgrounds, and circumstances, with the program open to all parents and caregivers of learners in public elementary and secondary schools.

DepEd, however, clarified that participation is voluntary, and safeguards are in place to protect privacy and prevent stigma. /gsg

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