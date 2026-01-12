Floodwater capture, storage part of DENR’s flood management framework

Rather than treating floods solely as disasters to be managed after they occur, the National Flood Management Framework views floodwaters as resources that can be captured, stored, and used during dry months. | File Photo/Cebu Provincial Government

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has completed the draft of its National Flood Management Framework, which views floodwaters as resources that can be captured and stored.

In a news release Monday, January 12, the DENR said the framework aligns flood control with water resources and long-term economic planning. It aims to provide a single and coherent policy direction for reducing the risks of flood nationwide.

Rather than treating floods solely as disasters to be managed after they occur, Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla said, the framework adopts an Integrated Water Resources Management approach.

A plan to store floodwater, for use in dry months

The framework represents a shift toward viewing floodwaters not only as hazards but also as resources that can be captured, stored, and used during dry months.

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Flood control is a tool that supports irrigation, water supply, energy generation, food security, and environmental protection, while reducing risks to communities, the DENR chief said.

“How we string these together, so we can store water, use it during the dry months, and reserve some for treatment, that is the convergence point,” he said.

Getting DPWH, irrigation agency to work with DENR

The framework is meant to bring together the many government agencies involved in water, land use, and infrastructure, Lotilla added.

Major water and flood-control investments are largely managed outside the DENR and primarily by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the National Irrigation Administration.The new framework seeks to align infrastructure development, watershed management, and local land-use planning, so that public investments contribute not only to flood mitigation but also to water storage, irrigation, and even potable water supply.

In urban and downstream areas, the framework aims to optimize the combined use of green and grey infrastructure, supported by modern monitoring and early-warning systems, the DENR secretary added.

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Lotilla cited the assignment of flood management coordination to the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Infrastructure Committee and its Sub-committee on Water Management as a key step in advancing this approach.

3 flood control experts now in DPWH advisory group

Meanwhile, as part of revising the government’s flood management strategy, the DPWH has created an advisory group, consisting of three flood control experts:

DENR Undersecretary for Integrated Environmental Science Carlos Primo David;

University of the Philippines professor and Project Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards (NOAH) Director Mahar Lagmay; and

Institute of Civil Engineering Prof. Guillermo Tabios III.

The DPWH said all future flood projects shall require DENR concurrence. The draft framework is now being circulated among key agencies for refinement. (PNA)

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