Fiesta Señor 2026: Coast Guard enters final phase of preparations for fluvial procession

After the inter-agency meeting, the Philippine Coast Guard held a table-top exercise on Monday, January 12 to simulate the flow of the annual fluvial parade on Saturday, January 17. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With only days left before the fluvial procession of the 461st Fiesta Señor, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that preparations are now in their final stage, with key security, deployment, and contingency plans in place.

Coast Guard Central Cebu Commander Captain Jerome Lozada said the authorities are “on the last part of our preparations.”

The floating assets to be deployed for the fluvial parade have been finalized following a series of inter-agency coordination meetings and table-top exercises held on Monday, January 12.

Lozada said the Coast Guard is working closely with partner agencies, including Lite Ferries, the Philippine Navy, Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group, local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs), Cebu Port Authority (CPA), and the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, to ensure a safe and orderly seaborne procession.

Read also: Traslacion: Mandaue City doubles security team for Fiesta Señor activities

Registered watercraft

As of Monday, Lozada confirmed that more than 200 watercraft had registered to join the fluvial parade, with numbers rising to over 250 as the registration deadline on Wednesday, January 14, approaches.

Authorities expect more walk-in and online registrants in the coming days as the day of the procession approaches.

Security and crowd management remain a key focus of the final preparations.

Lozada said one major adjustment this year involves limiting the participation of smaller motorbancas, which will no longer be allowed to join the main formation.

Change to the usual parade formations

Only larger motorbancas with a capacity of more than 30 passengers will be permitted, and these will be positioned at the rear of the procession to prevent overtaking and unsafe maneuvering near the galleon that will carry the image of Señor Sto. Niño.

“This is the first time that we did this. This year, all motorbancas, we no longer allowed them to join the fluvial procession except those big motorbancas that have a capacity of more than 30 people. They will be placed at the back because we have observed last year, when we allowed the smaller vessels to join, they were quick to break formation.”

“Since they were positioned away from the galleon, they chose to overtake and head closer to the front of the procession because their understanding was that they should be near the galleon,” Lozada said.

Jet skis allowed to participate

Jet skis will be allowed to participate, but Lozada stressed that all units must be registered and properly documented.

He said owners have been instructed to register at Coast Guard offices and attend mandatory briefings to ensure they understand safety rules and movement restrictions during the religious event.

“Since the only thing that jet skis have is an ownership document, for them to participate all the owner needs to do is to just proceed to any Coast Guard office, whether in Pier 3 or in our sub-stations, so they can register. We can them invite them on Wednesday or Thursday for the briefing for all participants, so we can give them guidance on what to do during the activity,” Lozada said.

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500-600 personnel to check on watercraft

To enforce compliance, Coast Guard marshals will be deployed along the route to inspect participating vessels.

Unregistered or non-compliant watercraft will first be warned, with notices of violations issued if the instructions are ignored.

“First, we will give them a warning through our marshals. We will caution them to move to the side and if they disobey our marshals then that’s the time we will cite them for violations,” Lozada said.

According to Lozada, at least 500 to 600 personnel from various agencies will be deployed for the fluvial procession, covering shoreline security, onboard task units, sea marshals, medical teams, K9 units, and command and control operations.

Additional floating assets have been committed, with some still about to arrive in Cebu ahead of the event.

In case of bad weather

Lozada said contingency measures are also in place in case of bad weather.

The Coast Guard will suspend the fluvial procession if a storm signal is raised, citing safety risks due to the large number of participating vessels.

He said coordination with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) will guide final decisions should weather conditions change.

“We will ask Pagasa to give us the proper guidance on this,” Lozada said.

The fluvial procession is scheduled for Saturday, January 17, with the galleon expected to depart at 6 a.m. and arrive at Pier 1 before 8 a.m., marking one of the central religious events of the annual Sinulog and Fiesta Señor celebrations.

Read also: Cebu City braces for 4 to 5 million visitors for Sinulog 2026

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