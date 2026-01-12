DENR issues cease-and-desist order vs Binaliw landfill operator

Aerial shot of the Binaliw landfill landslide. | BFP-7 FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) has ordered the immediate shutdown of the Binaliw sanitary landfill in Cebu City following a landslide that trapped and claimed the lives of several workers on January 8, 2026.

DENR-7 issued a cease-and-desist order against Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc. (PIWSI), the landfill operator, after a site inspection conducted by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau on January 9.

The order halts all landfill operations, including the acceptance of waste, but allows ongoing rescue, retrieval, and cleanup activities in coordination with concerned government agencies.

READ: Search, rescue ops continue in Binaliw landfill as death toll rises to 8

Impartial probe

The agency said it will conduct a “thorough and impartial investigation” to determine responsibility for the incident, and has ordered PIWSI to submit a report detailing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The company has been called to a technical conference to establish facts and submit a compliance plan within 90 days,” DENR-7 said in a statement on Monday.

The cease-and-desist order was issued under Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Memorandum Circular 2007-002, which authorizes the EMB Regional Director to suspend operations in cases of imminent and grave environmental harm.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

Casualties

As of 7:20 p.m. on Monday, January 12, the death toll from the Binaliw landfill landslide has risen to 10, while 26 people remain missing as search and rescue operations continue at the site.

The Incident Command Post also reported 18 injured individuals who are currently receiving treatment at the North General Hospital and VisayasMed Hospital.

The city government has yet to decide whether to shift to retrieval operations, amid reports of possible signs of life at the landslide site.

READ: Amid heavy rains, search, rescue efforts continue in Binaliw landfill

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