Recto dismisses Cabinet revamp rumors

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto. FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Executive Secretary Ralph Recto on Monday dismissed rumors of an impending Cabinet revamp, saying such claims do not benefit the government or the Filipino people.

“At present, there is no impending Cabinet shake-up. Speculation about a looming revamp does not serve any constructive purpose for the government or the Filipino people,” Recto said in a statement.

“As always, all appointees serve at the pleasure of the President, and their performance is subject to constant review by the Office of the President. Everyone should remain focused on their jobs for the good of our people,” he added.

Rumors have circulated online about a supposed Cabinet shake-up at various agencies, including the Department of Health, the Department of Education, and the Department of Tourism.

READ: Will Tourism Sec. Frasco be replaced by PAL’s president? Palace says ‘no’

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro dismissed these reports during a press briefing on January 6.

“We serve at the discretion of the President, so it depends on what the President sees, but as of now, we have not heard of any impending Cabinet revamp,” she said.

Castro also refuted speculation that Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco would be replaced by former Philippine Airlines (PAL) president Stanley Ng.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and Education Secretary Sonny Angara also denied the rumors. /jpv

READ: Angara assures he’s not leaving Marcos’ Cabinet amid talks of reshuffle

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