Filipinos safe amid Iran protests, DFA says
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday that protests in Iran have not afffected any Filipino there.
DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona, in a text message to reporters, said the Philippine Embassy in Tehran continues to remind Filipinos in Iran to stay alert and minimize their movements.
“As of this writing, there have been no reports of any Filipinos who have been affected by the protests in Iran,” she said.
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Filipinos mostly permanent residents
“Based on DFA official records, there are 823 Filipinos in Iran. The majority of them are permanent residents—spouses and children of Iranian citizens,” she added.
READ: ‘Massacre’ in Iran, raises alarm, triggers surge in protests
Earlier, the agency said Filipinos in Iran who need assistance may reach the embassy via email at tehran.pe@dfa.gov.ph. Alternatively, they may reach out to the embassy through its emergency mobile, WhatsApp, or Viber number at +989122136801.
Thousands of people have protested in Iran in recent days. This followed the dramatic devaluation of the currency, amid an economic crisis that has engulfed the country.
READ: Iran gov’t cuts internet, phone connections as protests intensify
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