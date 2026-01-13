Filipino-Americans condemn Minneapolis killing

OUTRAGE: Ralliers in Kansas City hold a protest march on Sunday for prize-winning poet Renee Good, whom an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis fatally shot last Wednesday. On Friday, protesters in Portland, Oregon, where two more shootings occurred, placed flowers and candles outside the ICE office there. | AP photos

LOS ANGELES — Filipino American groups have condemned the fatal shooting last Wednesday of activist and prize-winning poet Renee Good by an immigration agent.

Good turned out to be married to a Filipino immigrant.

Thousands of people marched in Minneapolis on Saturday to protest her killing in that city. They also denounced the shooting of two protesters in Portland, Oregon.

The Minneapolis gathering was one of hundreds of protests planned in towns and cities across the country over the weekend, calling for a halt to large-scale deployments of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

READ: ICE officer kills Minneapolis driver in immigration operation

READ: ICE shooter in Minneapolis is reportedly married to Filipino immigrant

“We condemn the violent actions of ICE that led to the murder of Renee Nicole Good,” the Los Angeles-based Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) said in a statement. “This tragedy reflects a profound abuse of power and a blatant disregard for human rights.”

PWC said it stands against ICE and “all forms of state violence” that harm workers, families, and communities. “No system should be allowed to operate with such impunity or treat people as disposable,” it said.

The National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA) said it was “deeply concerned” about the killing of Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.

‘Very troubling’

“Any loss of life involving those entrusted to uphold the law is very troubling,” said NaFFAA, the largest national affiliation of Filipino American institutions and umbrella organizations. “We believe that violence of this nature can affect any community and threatens the safety of us all.”

Minneapolis has been on edge since ICE officer Jonathan Ross shot and killed Good behind the wheel of her car on a residential street. This happened soon after the government deployed 2,000 federal officers to the city in what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called its “largest operation ever.”

READ: Filipina arrested by ICE agents during New Year ops

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, meanwhile, has added her voice to those of other leaders denouncing the Minneapolis shooting. “The senseless killing of an innocent and unarmed wife and mother by ICE agents in Minneapolis is shocking and tragic and should never have occurred,” Bass said.

She described the ICE operations as “a purposeful campaign of fear and intimidation” that aims to distract from President Donald Trump’s “cruel policies that have tanked the economy and are impacting everyday Americans who can no longer afford basic needs like health care, rent, utilities, medicines, and groceries.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, called for an immediate investigation into the shooting.

Married to PH immigrant

Ross, the ICE officer who fatally shot Good, is married to a Filipino immigrant. His father Ed Ross told the Daily Mail that the parents of his son’s 38-year-old wife, who is now a US citizen, live in the Philippines.

“‘The wife is polite, very nice, very outgoing, while he’s very reserved. They have a couple of kids,” one of Ross’ neighbors told the British tabloid.

Ross is an Iraq War veteran who has served for nearly two decades in the Border Patrol and ICE, according to the Associated Press (AP).

He was seriously injured last summer when he was dragged by the vehicle of a fleeing suspect whom he shot with a stun gun. Ross shot Good as she tried to drive away from federal agents.

MAGA supporter

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and other Trump administration officials have defended Ross as an experienced law enforcement professional who followed his training and shot Good after he believed she was trying to run him or other agents over with her vehicle.

Video has raised questions about whether the shooting was in self-defense, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deadly use of force.

Some protesters are demanding that Ross face criminal charges, and Minnesota authorities also want to investigate.

Ross’ neighbors told the Daily Mail that Ross is a hardcore MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporter. One neighbor said Ross had been flying pro-Trump flags and a “Don’t Tread On Me” Gadsden Flag, an emblem of the MAGA movement. Ross’ wife posted a picture posing next to a US Border Patrol helicopter in July 2013 when the couple lived in El Paso, Texas, according to the Daily Mail report.

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