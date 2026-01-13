Binaliw landfill collapse: Farmer awaits retrieval of graduating son’s body

Obentino Odiong, 59, awaits the extrication of his 23-year-old son, a graduating-working student, who was a maintenance worker at the Binaliw landfill. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For more than four days now, Obentino Odiong has remained at the edge of the collapsed Binaliw landfill, refusing to leave the site where his 23-year-old son, Richard, is believed to be trapped beneath layers of metal and waste.

The 59-year-old farmer from Barangay Dumalan, Dalaguete, Cebu says he will only go home once his son is found.

“Dili gyud mi mulakaw og di makuha ang akoang anak,” Obentino said.

READ: DENR issues cease-and-desist order vs Binaliw landfill operator

(I will not leave unless my son is found.)

His son’s last days at home

Richard, a maintenance worker at the landfill, started his job at the waste facility on December 26, 2025 and returned home briefly for the holidays.

READ: Gov’t urged to probe Binaliw landfill collapse

Their family was complete during the New Year, Obentino recalled.

After the New Year, Richard went back to the Binaliw landfill to work—unaware it would be the last time his family would see him alive.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse possibly linked to 6.7 quake, Tino’s heavy rains

The landfill collapse occurred in the afternoon of Thursday, January 8.

Obentino said they only learned of the incident the following day, Friday, January 9, after Richard’s classmate from Brgy. Talamban, Cebu City contacted them.

“Niadtong Biyernes, iyahang classmate diri sa Talamban mao’y nagpahibalo namo nga na-disgrasya ang iyahang gitraabahoan diri sa Binaliw,” he said.

(Last Friday, his classmate from Talamban was the one who informed us of the accident that happened at his work site here in Binaliw.)

Richard was a working student, supporting his studies in mechanical engineering at a vocational school in Talamban by taking on the landfill job. He was supposed to graduate this year.

He had also made a promise—to return home for his father’s birthday on January 25.

That promise now hangs unfulfilled.

Rushing to Binaliw

The pain, Obentino said, was sudden and overwhelming. He was working in the fields when the news on the Binaliw landfill collapse reached him.

Without hesitation, he rushed home, changed clothes, and left immediately—without packing, without any preparation.

“Kalit-kalit man gud. Ako, pagkahibalo nako, didto ko sa uma. Gi-aswat ko og 3 ka taw. Pagkauli, diritso ko og ilis. Wala ko kadala og ilisan ari tungod kay kalit kaayong panghitabo. Mao’ng gadali dali ko og ilis kay basin maabtan nako, malantaw nako ang iyahang kahimtang nga maluwas pa,” Obentino recalled.

(It was very sudden. When I learned about what happened, I was working at the farm. Three people helped carry me. When I got home, I immediate changed my clothing. I was unable to bring anything because everything was so sudden. I immediately changed hoping that I will still see him being rescued.)

But when he arrived at the site, he was stopped by security personnel. Authorities would not allow him to enter, citing safety concerns. He said he understood, even as it broke him.

“Wa koy mahimo kay babagan man ko sa mga nagbantay kay basin kuno’g unsa’y akoang buhaton. Gisabot nalang gyud nako,” Obentino said.

(There was nothing that I could do because the security personnel were blocking my way because they were worried as to what I might do. I tried to understand everything.)

Staying near the site

Since the collapse, Obentino and his daughter have stayed near the site, sleeping in a rented room nearby, returning daily to wait for developments.

When asked if Richard had appeared in his dreams to give him a sign, he said that he hasn’t gotten any decent sleep since he arrived at Binaliw.

“Wala man pud siya muhatag og sign kanako kay ang akoang katulog diri minanok raman pud. Lingkod, dayon makatulog. Nangabang mi og balay nga kapahuwayan, dayon mubalik napud mi diri,” he said.

(He hasn’t given me any sign since I haven’t been able to sleep well since I arrived. I just sit down and fall asleep. We rented a place where we can rest and then we come back here.)

He explained that returning home felt impossible. Dalaguete is far, and leaving would mean distancing themselves from the place where they believe Richard still is.

“Di gyud mi muuli kay nahibalo man mi nga naa gyud diha. Og nalunod pa siya pananglitan sa dagat kay makaingon ta nga dili na matabang, di na makuha. Kana kay nahibalo man ko’ng naa diha. Wa man kalakaw. Magpaabot mi nga makuha gyud siya,” Obentino said.

(We can’t go home because we know that he is still there. If we drowned in seawaters, we can already say that he can no longer be rescued. Since it happened there, he is still there. He hasn’t left. We will wait until he is found.)

Retrieval efforts

According to him, rescue and retrieval efforts have been slow, hampered by the volume of debris—compressed metal, soil, and waste piled over the area.

Obentino understands the difficulty, but the waiting takes its toll.

“Ang ako gyu’ng tuyo nga matabangan nga makuha gyud ang akoang anak. Di man gud madali kay puro man mga metal kining natam-ok. Ang kami, maghulat nalang gyud mi’ng mga tagtungod kay di man pud mi makatabang kay babagan man mi,” he said.

(My only hope is for my son to be found and his body retrieved. But I know that it won’t be easy because of the volume of metals. For us family members, there is nothing that we can do but wait because they won’t also allow us to get in.)

Offers declined

Obentino added that Prime Waste Solutions, the company operating the landfill, reportedly offered to shoulder burial arrangements—from the extrication and transport of the remains to the burial itself—so the family could return home while recovery efforts continued. The company also extended a small amount of financial assistance.

He refused both.

Obentino said some relatives of the victims accepted limited assistance, but he personally could not. To him, leaving or accepting help while Richard remains under the rubble felt like abandonment.

“Ang sila ningdawat apan ako wala kay sakit kaayo nga mudawat unya akoang anak wala pa nakit-an. Murag gi-pangwarta nako,” Obentino said.

(The others already accepted the offer for assistance but I did not because it would be very painful for me to accept when my son hasn’t been found yet.)

Relying on faith

For Obentino, hope now rests solely on faith, even as reality weighs heavily.

“Og tuktokon siya sa Ginoo, buhion siya, di siya bulagan sa iyahang anghel, buhi pa siya ron. Apan imposible gyud siguro kay tungod ining nahitabo, kining mga puthaw apil ning mga basura natam-ok pud,” he added.

(If God will keep him alive, and if he protected by his angel, he is still alive now. But I think that will already be impossible because of what happened, he is trapped in metals and garbage.)

Obentino acknowledged the possibility that survival may no longer be realistic, given the conditions underground.

Now, days after the collapse, the waiting continues.

Families of other missing workers remain at the site, watching recovery operations progress as authorities work through layers of debris.

Obentino said he will stay at the landfill until his son’s body is recovered.

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