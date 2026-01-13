Rains, engineering failure among possible causes of Binaliw landfill landslide, says MGB-7

Retrieval operations being done Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, which collapsed at around 5 p.m., trapping several individuals. | CDN Digital file photo / Pia Piquero

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Weeks of periodic rain and poor engineering of waste piles may have caused the Binaliw landfill landslide, according to a report by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7).

The findings came after a site inspection by the MGB-7, an agency under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), on Friday, January 9, following the collapse of the sanitary landfill facility in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

The bigger picture

Investigators reported how the landfill sat on sloping ground, with large piles of garbage placed above lower areas, which can increase pressure and make the ground unstable.

According to a consultant of landfill operator Prime Waste Solutions Cebu, the landfill had reached about 35 meters in height—with trash stacked in layers and flat steps, called benches, placed every six meters to support the pile.

READ: Amid heavy rains, search, rescue efforts continue in Binaliw landfill

The report said weeks of periodic rainfall from the prevailing shear line and easterlies may have oversaturated or soaked the garbage, making it heavier and weaker, which likely contributed to the collapse.

It also cited possible lapses in engineering and safety planning, especially in managing the slope and the placement of garbage during dumping operations.

READ: Search, rescue ops continue in Binaliw landfill as death toll rises to 8

Damages from the collapse

A video posted by a resident on Facebook showed part of the landfill’s materials recovery facility building collapsing onto a massive pile of garbage, which trapped workers who were inside the structure.

Investigators also confirmed that the segregation and wastewater treatment facility was heavily damaged during the collapse.

READ: DENR issues cease-and-desist order vs Binaliw landfill operator

Some leachate pipes, which carried contaminated liquid from the landfill, were also damaged or destroyed.

Cease-and-desist order

The DENR in Central Visayas has issued a cease-and-desist order against PWS following the initial site inspection done together with the Environmental Management Bureau Region VII, and the Provincial and Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Offices.

READ: Binaliw landslide aftermath: Where does the trash go now?

The order suspended all landfill operations, including the acceptance of waste. However, the ongoing rescue, retrieval, and cleanup operations are permitted to continue.

It also summoned the company to a technical conference to establish facts about the incident and submit a compliance plan within 90 days.

A “thorough and impartial investigation” by the DENR and other concerned bodies is underway to determine the actual causes of the tragedy that claimed several lives.

As of 7:20 p.m. on Monday, January 12, authorities have confirmed 10 deaths, while 26 landfall workers remain missing.

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